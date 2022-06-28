“The constant need to be validated by others is a sign of insecurity” – Actress Rita Dominic

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has opined that those who constantly seek the validation of others are insecure.

The thespian who made this assertion in an Instagram post noted that the constant need to be validated by others is a sign of insecurity.

She urged her fans and followers to be themselves without seeking the approval of others.

In her words,

“The constant need to be validated by others is a sign of insecurity. Just do you, simple.”

In related news, popular Nigerian singer and mother of one, Simi, has advised her fans and followers on the importance of self love.

Simi who was recently under fire on social media over a recent photo she shared on her Instagram page, in a lengthy write-up via her Insta-stories advised against seeking social media validation.