The Chase’s Bradley Walsh explains turning down Strictly – digitalspy.com

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh has spoken candidly about his extensive showbiz career – including fan-favourite shows such as Doctor Who, Law & Order: UK and Coronation Street – and why he still turns down competing in Strictly Come Dancing despite being asked numerous times.

Speaking on Sliding Doors podcast, Walsh revealed that he believes it’s simply best to “stick to what you know”, even moreso as he doesn’t credit himself as being blessed with dancing abilities.

“Here’s the trick of doing stuff you can get away with, you’ve got to be brutally honest with yourself. If you don’t get it, you can’t sell it. If you can’t dance, you can’t sell it, no matter how big a showman you are. Stick to what you know best.

“I’ve been asked a couple of times to go on Strictly, but I’m not a dancer. I don’t even think I’m a good dad dancer – I’m a bad dad dancer, which makes things even worse.”

Recently, Walsh also hinted that he may hang up his quiz-master hat in the next few years as retirement looms.

And no wonder, with his busy schedule – besides spending 86 days a year filming for The Chase and it’s spin-off shows The Celebrity Chase and Beat The Chasers, he spends weeks filming with his son Barney for ITV road trip hit Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, as well as months shooting for upcoming ITV drama The Larkins (a reboot of The Darling Buds of May).

Earlier this year, Walsh admitted to a rather unfortunate accident that occurred whilst filming Breaking Dad – you may imagine it to have resulted from one of the many adventurous activities his son tasked him with, but no…

“After being thrown out of a plane, climbing up a wall and being thrown off a bull and everything like that, I trip up like an old twerp and whack my head on the menu.”

