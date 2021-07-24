‘The Challenge’ Season 37: Cast Acted ‘Crazy’ to Production, Resulting in Alcohol Limitation – Showbiz Cheat Sheet

MTV’s The Challenge is slated to return with season 37, Spies, Lies, and Allies. Fans will see veterans and rookies alike duking it out for the big money. But it looks like a few rules have changed regarding alcohol consumption, according to veteran contestant Cory Wharton. Here’s what Cory said about the cast acting too “crazy” for production and how the show put a drink limit on the competitors.

Many competitors on MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ tend to drink often

Competitors on MTV’s The Challenge are there to participate in mental gameplay and compete in physical challenges. But they also love to go out, have fun, and drink late into the evening. While alcohol has fueled entertaining drama for audiences over the years, we’ve also seen how out of hand the drinking can get on the show.

Susie Meister, a past competitor on the show, talked to Buzzfeed about the “unlimited” alcohol available to Challenge contestants. “The guys try to take your tops off in the pool or whatever, and there’s unlimited alcohol,” she said. “It’s sort of like a breeding ground for bad behavior. So it does become difficult if you want to maintain any sense of dignity or self-respect when you are a woman on this show.”

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams from Total Madness also talked about how difficult it was as a sober person on the show. “But like, being in a bunker with people I don’t like, and I never drank or smoked anything a day in my life, and everybody’s all drunk and throwing up on the bus and yelling at 2 o’clock in the morning … this is not my way,” he noted.

Cory Wharton said production limited alcohol on ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies’ due to the cast acting ‘crazy’

It looks like MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 cast got a little too crazy with the drinks, too. Cory talked to the Watch With Us podcast, according to Us Weekly, about what occurred.

“We kept getting put on, like, punishment,” he explained. “Basically [they said], ‘Listen, you guys are acting crazy to production and the security team. You’re not respecting them. So we’ve got to limit the drinks.” This ultimately resulted in a ticket system where each player was given a number of tickets to spend on alcoholic beverages. Once the tickets were out, the contestants couldn’t drink anymore.

“It was wild this season,” Cory noted. “I hope we can find a better system, but we were like kids at a carnival. We had drink tickets! Once your drink tickets ran out, no more drinks for you.”

Cory then verified it never was like this in the past when he competed. “In the good old days when we used to be able to go to the bar, you could buy a bottle, you could buy whatever you wanted at the bar,” he added. “It was on you [if] you got drunk and sloppy. Now production’s trying to control some of that.”

When is ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 coming out?

So, when can fans watch MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 premiere? According to the official trailer, we can expect to see the first episode on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST only on MTV.

Spoiler accounts speculated early on that the season would have a number of new international players, and these theories proved correct. There are 17 U.S. players this season competing alongside 17 international players. And it looks like each U.S. player will pair with an international player at the start.

We look forward to seeing how well Cory does, as well as the other veteran players, on Spies, Lies, and Allies.

