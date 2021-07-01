To get a sense of the character Sandra Oh plays in Netflix’s comedy The Chair, look no further than the nameplate she’s putting on her desk at Pembroke University.

In a new teaser trailer released on Wednesday, Oh makes her debut as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first female and woman of color to lead the English department at the fictional Pembroke. And though Oh doesn’t say anything in the scene above, that nameplate — which reads “F—ker in Charge of You F—king F—ks” — is worth a thousand words.

The six-episode satire was co-created by Amanda Peet (Dirty John), who also serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Other EPs include Oh and Game of Thrones bosses D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, the latter of whom is married to Peet.

The Chair‘s cast also includes Jay Duplass (Transparent) as Professor Bill Dobson, Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) as Professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban (The Politician) as Professor Elliot Rentz, Nana Mensah (13 Reasons Why) as Professor Yaz McKay, David Morse (Treme) as Dean Paul Larson and Everly Carganilla (Yes Day) as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim.

The half-hour series premieres Friday, Aug. 20. Watch the teaser above, then drop a comment with your first impressions.