the-case-of-alaa-abd-el-fattah-and-egypt’s-crushing-of-dissent

The story of an imprisoned activist exposes the grim climate for speech in Egypt. Plus, what might Chile’s new constitution portend for the media there?
As Egypt’s President el-Sisi kicks off a “National Dialogue” on human rights, the precarious fate of jailed writer and activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah exposes the grave climate for free speech in the country.
Contributors:
Mona Seif – Sister of Alaa Abd el-Fattah
Nancy Okail – President, Center for International Policy
Amr Khalifa – Political analyst
Sabrina Bennoui – Head of the Middle East desk, Reporters Without Borders
On our radar:
Fall from disgrace. Ex-journalist turned Prime Minister Boris Johnson is basically done at 10 Downing Street.
Media, monopolies and the rewriting of Chile’s constitution
Chile is working on a new constitution that has some of Augusto Pinochet’s favourite news outlets fighting for their corporate lives.
Contributors:
Patricio Fernández – Member, Chilean Constitutional Convention Journalist & Founder, The Clinic
Jorge Saavedra – Author, The Media Commons and Social Movements
Claudio Fuentes – Historian, Diego Portales University; author, The Fraud: Chronicle on the Plebiscite of the 1980 Constitution
Belén Pellegrini – Journalist, La Neta
Published On 9 Jul 2022