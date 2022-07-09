the-case-of-alaa-abd-el-fattah-and-egypt’s-crushing-of-dissent

The story of an imprisoned activist exposes the grim climate for speech in Egypt. Plus, what might Chile’s new constitution portend for the media there?

As Egypt’s President el-Sisi kicks off a “National Dialogue” on human rights, the precarious fate of jailed writer and activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah exposes the grave climate for free speech in the country.

Contributors:



Mona Seif – Sister of Alaa Abd el-Fattah



Nancy Okail – President, Center for International Policy



Amr Khalifa – Political analyst



Sabrina Bennoui – Head of the Middle East desk, Reporters Without Borders

On our radar:

Fall from disgrace. Ex-journalist turned Prime Minister Boris Johnson is basically done at 10 Downing Street.

Media, monopolies and the rewriting of Chile’s constitution

Chile is working on a new constitution that has some of Augusto Pinochet’s favourite news outlets fighting for their corporate lives.

Contributors:



Patricio Fernández – Member, Chilean Constitutional Convention Journalist & Founder, The Clinic



Jorge Saavedra – Author, The Media Commons and Social Movements



Claudio Fuentes – Historian, Diego Portales University; author, The Fraud: Chronicle on the Plebiscite of the 1980 Constitution



Belén Pellegrini – Journalist, La Neta