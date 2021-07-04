The Case For A Secret ‘Destiny 2’ Season Of The Splicer Exotic – Forbes

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is around halfway through Season of the Splicer at this point, and many of the major events of the season are over, as seasons are usually front-loaded to a degree. But I wanted to talk about one more thing that I believe may be coming.

And no, it’s not an exotic hammer this time (I’m still sad about that).

My last theory being a bust aside, I do think we could be heading toward the arrival of a secret Season of the Splicer exotic before we wrap up and head into season 15. Three main points here, none based on datamining:

We Only Have One Season Of The Splicer Exotic

It is pretty unusual to have only one exotic weapon arrive in a season of Destiny 2, and in this case, that’s the underwhelming Cryothesia, which is just found in the season rank pass itself.

Yes, technically there is a second exotic in the form of Vex Mythoclast, the Vault of Glass raid exotic, and yet I’m not counting that because VoG is not a part of Season of the Splicer specifically, it’s a free raid that will stay in the game indefinitely, and as such, Mythoclast is not tied to Splicer the way we usually see at least two “seasonal” exotic weapons. Dead Man’s Tale and Ticuu’s in Chosen, Witherhoard, Ruinous Effigy and Traveler’s Chosen in Arrivals, Tommy’s Matchbook, Fourth Horseman and the bonus event exotic Heir Apparent in Worthy. And so on. The point being, only one exotic being tied to Splicer, and it just being the season pass one, is weird.

Those Weird Oracles

When Season of the Splicer launched, something odd showed up in a couple Tangled Shore Lost Sectors. At the end, there was a conflux, which had oracles appear, and when shot, they’d spawn a minotaur. Killing it did nothing. The end.

Bungie quickly removed those in a patch, and yet we have not seen them return. Rumors that they would be tied to Mythoclast or Vault of Glass have not panned out, as both Mythoclast and its catalyst have been found or completed already.

So, what the hell are those? And usually when we see some sort of unexplainable mystery thing in Destiny, it has a decently solid chance that it could be tied to a secret exotic puzzle or quest down the line.

The Anniversary Rumors

I don’t know the source of these rumors so potential spoiler alert if all this whispering turns out to be accurate, but one thing I can’t escape are people speculating that for Bungie’s 30th anniversary on 7/7 they may be planning some sort of secret Halo crossover, bringing Bungie’s famous creation into Destiny somehow.

This makes a lot of sense given:

The scale of the anniversary (30 years!)

The friendliness between Microsoft and Bungie lately (Game Pass, Twitter flirting, Phil Spencer being a big Destiny player)

The upcoming release of Halo Infinite this fall (where this would work as a crossover promotion).

The idea is that it’s not like Master Chief would show up for a story mission, but instead this secret exotic I’m talking about here could instead be a weapon from Halo, and that would be the bridge. I think that would be pretty cool, and fans would go nuts for it. But if this is true, I also think this probably wouldn’t be tied to Splicer, and would probably be offered to all players, even those who hadn’t purchased this current season.

So yeah, I think something is coming in the next two months here. And I know I’m the boy who cried wolf about secret exotics, but I feel good about this one this time!

