The Boss Wants You Back in the Office. Like, Now.

After 16 months of enduring remote work as a viable pandemic-era solution, many CEOs have a message for their staff: Enough.

At healthcare products maker Abbott Laboratories , executives told corporate employees to return to the company’s headquarters near Chicago this month.

In Pontiac, Mich., the 200-acre campus of lender United Wholesale Mortgage is full again after the company brought nearly 9,300 employees back five days a week as of mid-July.

Office attendance at CenterPoint Energy Inc., a Houston company that delivers electric power in Texas, is back to pre-pandemic levels. The company told all corporate employees to return to its headquarters downtown in June after asking some senior-level employees to return last year.

The finally-had-it moment comes just as the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant has injected uncertainty into reopening plans. Apple Inc. said Monday it was delaying its planned September return to the office by at least a month. A number of companies across industries, in particular technology, are maintaining work-from-home arrangements or hybrid plans.

