The BMW Group at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich – Automotive World

Driving pleasure in a variety of forms, innovations designed to increase sustainability across the board and visions for the urban mobility of tomorrow form the core of the BMW Group’s presence at the IAA Mobility 2021 show. A presentation of the latest new models and pioneering technological innovations gives visitors to the event – which is taking place for the first time in the company’s home city of Munich on 7–12 September 2021 – an overview of premium mobility in its present-day and future forms.

At an array of locations around the Bavarian capital, the BMW Group – the largest exhibitor at the IAA – will offer visitors active driving experiences, insights into its development work and the opportunity to discuss the challenges of the future. At the heart of it all are the company’s far-reaching sustainability goals. The BMW Group has announced that it will reduce its CO 2 emissions by more than 200 million tonnes by 2030. This will be achieved by making changes in areas such as raw materials extraction, production, the usage phase of its vehicles and recycling. The aim is to cut CO 2 emissions from production by 80 per cent up to 2030 and bring a total of around ten million fully electric vehicles onto the roads over the next ten years or so. In addition, the company is planning to reduce CO 2 emissions per vehicle over the course of its lifecycle by at least a third.

Circular economy is the central theme of IAA Mobility 2021.

A heightened commitment to a circular economy and the associated lower resources consumption will have a significant impact. This is why the BMW Group is making circular economy the central theme of IAA Mobility 2021. With its “Re:think, Re:duce, Re:use, Re:cycle” approach, the company is revealing an all-encompassing view of how the use of primary raw materials can be dramatically reduced for the vehicles of the future. In order to reduce resources consumption per vehicle, the proportion of secondary materials used – e.g. recycled steel, plastic or aluminium – needs to increase significantly.

The BMW Group is also taking a holistic view of sustainability, and that means addressing social sustainability, materials procurement, supply chains and social responsibility when it comes to both the community as a whole and its employees. The company is aiming to put in place the most sustainable supply chain in the whole of the automotive industry.

The BMW iX: technology flagship for sustainable mobility.

Of the new vehicles taking to the stage at the IAA Mobility 2021, the star of the show is the BMW iX. The BMW Group’s new technology flagship is blazing a trail for innovations in the fields of electric mobility and digitalisation. Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology enables locally emission-free driving pleasure with electric all-wheel drive and a long operating range. The BMW iX is based on a new future toolkit covering various development fields – the on-board network architecture, software, digital services, connectivity and automated driving functions. The advances achieved as a result can be seen in the latest generation of the iDrive control/operating system, exceptionally efficient energy management and numerous innovative driver assistance systems.

The BMW iX is a modern SUV which has been designed from the inside out and which redefines the idea of interior spaciousness and luxury. The BMW Group has set a high bar for sustainability with the vehicle concept, materials selection, raw materials extraction and manufacturing of the BMW iX. The model variants available from launch will be powered by one electric motor at the front axle and another at the rear axle, together producing a system output of 385 kW/523 hp in the BMW iX xDrive50 (electric power consumption combined as per WLTP: 23.0 – 19.8 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) and 240 kW/326 hp in the BMW iX xDrive40 (electric power consumption combined as per WLTP: 22.5 – 19.4 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km).

The BMW i4: electric mobility arrives at the core of the BMW brand.

The BMW i4 brings fully electric mobility to the premium midsize class for the first time – and, in so doing, to the core of the BMW brand. The BMW i4 combines a particularly sporting take on locally emission-free driving pleasure with the spaciousness and practicality of a four-door gran coupé. Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the new BMW iDrive and a large selection of driver assistance systems mark out its progressive character.

The BMW i4 is available in two model variants from launch, one of which is the first ever BMW M car with a locally emission-free drive system. The BMW i4 M50 (electric power consumption combined: 22.5 – 18.0 kWh/100 km as per WLTP, CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) employs an electric motor at both the front and rear axle to produce system output of 400 kW/544 hp. The richly engaging driving pleasure on offer ensures it lives up to its billing as the performance-focused work of BMW M GmbH. The BMW i4 eDrive40 (electric power consumption combined: 19.1 – 16.1 kWh/ 100 km as per WLTP, CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) combines a 250 kW/340 hp electric motor with classical rear-wheel drive.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé: peerless driving pleasure in the premium compact segment.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé sets new sporting standards in the premium compact segment with its dynamics-focused vehicle concept. An extrovert design brimming with youthful freshness provides a clear nod to the performance attributes of the two-door model, while rear-wheel drive and chassis technology carried over from the BMW 4 Series Coupé serve up peerless driving pleasure. This is showcased to particularly good effect in the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 8.8 – 8.1 l/100 km [32.1 – 34.9 mpg imp] as per WLTP; CO 2 emissions combined: 200 – 185 g/km as per WLTP). This performance model from BMW M GmbH is powered by a 275 kW/374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds.

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé: an elegant blend of dynamism and functionality.

Signature BMW driving pleasure, sporting elegance and modern functionality come together in the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé. Its vehicle concept – comprising four doors, a large tailgate, dynamically flowing lines and five full-size seats – brings a highly distinctive character profile to the premium reaches of the midsize class. The second generation of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé also makes its mark in fine style with noticeably enhanced driving dynamics, a sharper design in the brand’s new design language, a refined premium ambience in the cabin and a wide array of innovations in the areas of control/operation and connectivity. Five model variants will be available from launch, developing between 135 kW/184 hp and 275 kW/374 hp.

The new BMW X3 and new BMW X4: more sporting, more modern, more digital.

Extremely sporty looks and extensively updated technology headline the forward-looking character of the new BMW X3 and new BMW X4. Fresh design accents and additional equipment features enhance the appeal of the Sports Activity Vehicle and Sports Activity Coupé for the premium midsize class, and the new design of the front and rear ends underlines their rugged allure. The new BMW X4 packs extra visual Bioreports News with its exclusive BMW mesh-style kidney grille. Standard equipment for its interior now includes Sensatec-trimmed sport seats and three-zone automatic climate control. And also fitted as standard are BMW Live Cockpit Plus with a 10.25-inch control display, the BMW Maps navigation system and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The 48V mild-hybrid technology now included with all petrol engines boosts both efficiency and dynamism.

The BMW CE 04: BMW Motorrad’s silent revolution.

BMW Motorrad is taking its electric mobility strategy for urban areas to the next level. The BMW CE 04, for example, delivers sustainable driving pleasure on two wheels. With an electric drive system, future-focused design and innovative connectivity solutions, the new scooter brings twin functionality (transport and communications) together within a single package. With maximum output of 31 kW/42 hp, the BMW CE 04 has the power required for spirited bursts of speed. Sophisticated battery and charging technology enables both a range of around 130 kilometres (81 miles) and rapid replenishment of power levels. Standard specification for the BMW CE 04 includes a cockpit with a 10.25-inch colour display, a navigation system and extensive connectivity functions.

Two enormously captivating new models mark the next steps in the BMW Group’s ongoing electrification offensive. The BMW iX, the company’s new technology flagship, is based on a new toolkit for the future, whose vast potential for innovations in the areas of automated driving, control/operation, connectivity and digital services translates into a premium mobility experience unmatched by any other model in this segment. It combines the proportions of a modern Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) with exceptional levels of interior luxury and spaciousness. The BMW i4 brings purely electric mobility to the premium midsize segment and therefore the very heart of the BMW brand. The sporty yet graceful gran coupé serves up locally emission-free driving pleasure in a dynamically compelling package, with the first ever electrified BMW M model – the BMW i4 M50 – set to deliver a particularly exhilarating performance experience.

The BMW iX will be produced at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing and the BMW i4 at BMW Group Plant Munich. The market launch of both models gets underway in November 2021, meaning that the BMW i4 is making its debut around three months earlier than originally planned.

The fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology fitted in both cars comprises a drive unit that brings together the electric motor, power electronics and transmission within a single housing, plus high-voltage batteries featuring the very latest cell technology, sophisticated power electronics and the innovative Combined Charging Unit for quick and efficient charging.

The BMW iX and BMW i4 are also the first models to come with the new generation of the iDrive display and operating system, which expands the interaction between driver and vehicle and turns it into a natural dialogue. It is based on BMW Operating System 8 and was designed with a clear focus on the touchscreen operation of the BMW Curved Display and on verbal communication with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which also benefits from an extensive upgrade.

Another shared element of these two models is a holistic approach to sustainability that is deeply ingrained in the character of the BMW i brand and also spans the entire supply chain. The BMW Group self-procures the cobalt and lithium required for the high-voltage batteries from monitored sources and then supplies them to the battery cell manufacturers. The design principle underpinning the electric motors avoids the need to use rare earth metals for the drive unit’s rotors. Both the cars themselves and the battery cells will be manufactured using green power across the board. Resource-efficient production is further aided by the use of a high proportion of secondary raw materials and recycled materials. In addition, FSC-certified wood, leather tanned with olive leaf extracts and other natural materials can also be found in the cabin of the BMW iX. The raw materials used for manufacturing the floor coverings and mats include recycled fishing nets.

BMW iX: electric all-wheel drive, well-balanced driving characteristics.

The BMW iX model variants available from launch are equipped with an electric motor at both the front and rear axle, creating an electric all-wheel-drive system. The motors generate a combined output of 385 kW/523 hp in the BMW iX xDrive50, enabling it to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in 4.6 seconds. The drive system in the BMW iX xDrive40 puts maximum output of 240 kW/326 hp on tap and propels the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds. An even more powerful BMW M model is set to join the line-up at a later date.

The efficient powertrain technology and high energy density of the high-voltage batteries result in sufficient operating range for long-distance journeys; the WLTP-calculated figures are up to 630 kilometres (391 miles) for the BMW iX xDrive50 and up to 425 kilometres (264 miles) for the BMW iX xDrive40.

The body structure, design principle and chassis tuning of the BMW iX are geared to providing both superb ride comfort and sporty handling. Thanks to its well-balanced driving characteristics, the iX feels solid and comfortable on the road, yet also exudes fleet-footed agility. The aluminium spaceframe construction and the Carbon Cage’s use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, flanks and rear serve to minimise weight. A raft of aerodynamics measures helps to achieve a C d of 0.25. The electric all-wheel drive is combined with fast-acting and precise near-actuator wheel slip limitation. The chassis technology can be upgraded as an option by adding two-axle air suspension, Integral Active Steering or Sport brakes.

Innovative driver assistance systems, luxurious interior ambience.

The BMW iX comes with the most extensive spread of driver assistance systems ever fitted as standard on a BMW, along with a wealth of extra innovations. The front collision warning system, for instance, now detects oncoming traffic when turning left (in countries where vehicles drive on the right) as well as cyclists and pedestrians when turning right.

The BMW iX has been designed comprehensively from the inside out. Its interior has been created to provide quality of life and personal well-being. Vast amounts of room and newly developed seats with integral head restraints set the tone for the luxurious ambience. The absence of a centre tunnel creates extra legroom, plus sufficient space for storage areas and a centre console designed in the style of a high-quality piece of furniture.

On the outside, the clearly structured, reduced design language, the imposing body styling and the numerous precisely crafted details bring the progressive interpretation of luxury to the fore. One of the highlights of the body design is the almost completely blanked off BMW kidney grille, whose surface is the product of innovative manufacturing techniques and incorporates camera and radar sensors.

BMW i4: smile-inducing driving dynamics, exceptional design coherence.

The BMW i4 is the brand’s first fully electric model to have been expressly designed to deliver dynamic performance from the outset. It will be launched with a choice of two model variants. The drive system in the BMW i4 M50 comprises electric motors at both the front and rear axle with a combined maximum output of 400 kW/544 hp, enabling the BMW M model to race from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds. At the same time, it achieves a range of up to 521 kilometres (324 miles) in the WLTP test cycle. In the BMW i4 eDrive40, meanwhile, a 250 kW/340 hp electric motor teams up with classical rear-wheel drive. It completes the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 5.7 seconds and posts a WLTP-calculated range of up to 591 kilometres (367 miles).

The compact drive units are mounted to their respective axle subframes by an elastic bearing. The extremely slim high-voltage battery with a cell height of just 110 millimetres is located low down in the vehicle floor, where it is fixed to an aluminium shear panel and the front axle subframe. The weight-optimised body with high torsional rigidity, a C d of 0.24, the long wheelbase and wide tracks provide an ideal platform for delivering the sporting prowess for which BMW is renowned, combined with excellent long-distance comfort. In addition, the BMW i4 boasts a degree of design coherence its rivals cannot match. It is far more than just a powerful electric car capable of accelerating rapidly in a straight line. Indeed, making effortless progress at all times, even in extremely demanding situations, is also part of its performance repertoire, as is precisely controllable handling. This is enabled not only by a vehicle concept majoring in sporting flair, but also by the integrated application of all powertrain and chassis components.

The sophisticated chassis technology present in the BMW i4 as standard includes lift-related dampers, an integrated braking system, rear air suspension and near-actuator wheel slip limitation. The BMW i4 M50 turns things up another notch, featuring adaptive M suspension with bespoke tuning, variable sport steering, M Sport brakes and M light-alloy wheels – optionally available in sizes up to 20 inches – with mixed-size tyres.

Dynamism, elegance and modern functionality.

The BMW i4 combines the hallmark sporting elegance of the brand’s coupés with the comfort of a four-door car and modern functionality. The tailgate opens wide to reveal a luggage compartment with a capacity of 470 – 1,290 litres. Inside, the cabin’s dominant features are the driver-focused cockpit, luxurious premium ambience and generously sized, variable-use space on offer. Acoustic glazing and a pre-heating and pre-conditioning function are included as standard, along with sport seats and a Sport leather steering wheel. A range of customisation options beyond any segment rival further underlines the car’s premium character.

Around 40 assistance functions designed to enhance comfort and safety are either fitted in the BMW i4 as standard or available as options. Highlights here include Active Cruise Control with automatic Speed Limit Assist, route monitoring and (in Germany) traffic light recognition, as well as the Steering and Lane Control Assistant.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé.

The character of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé is rooted in a particularly concentrated distillation of the Bavarian carmaker’s signature driving pleasure. The new edition of the two-door model excites with dynamic performance that comfortably outstrips that of its predecessor and is vividly expressed by a further example of the new and extremely clear BMW design language at work. A fresh, youthful and extrovert aura is complemented by thoroughly engineered and perfectly balanced driving attributes. Thanks to a vehicle concept geared squarely to maximising sporting allure, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé delivers an emotionally rich driving experience with segment-leading performance. Credit here goes to both its classical rear-wheel drive and the presence of a six-cylinder in-line engine – a unique proposition in this segment.

The new 2 Series Coupé builds on a long tradition of compact and extremely sporty cars sharing the number 2 in the model badge. One of its most legendary ancestors is the BMW 2002 turbo, which became the first series-produced European car with a turbocharged engine at launch in 1973.

When the market launch of the new 2 Series Coupé gets underway at the beginning of 2022, customers will be able to choose from three engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 8.8 – 8.1 l/100 km [32.1 – 34.9 mpg imp] in WLTP cycle, CO 2 emissions combined: 200 – 185 g/km in WLTP cycle) is powered by a 275 kW/374 hp six-cylinder in-line engine. This will be joined by the new BMW 220i Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 6.8 – 6.3 l/100 km [41.5 – 44.8 mpg imp] in WLTP cycle; CO 2 emissions combined: 155 – 144 g/km in WLTP cycle) with a 135 kW/184 hp four-cylinder petrol unit and the new BMW 220d Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 5.1 – 4.7 l/100 km [55.4 – 60.1 mpg imp] in WLTP cycle; CO 2 emissions combined: 132 – 122 g/km in WLTP cycle), whose four-cylinder diesel engine develops maximum output of 140 kW/190 hp and hooks up with 48V mild-hybrid technology. All the engines work in tandem with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard.

Sophisticated chassis with technology carried over from the BMW 4 Series.

Exceptionally sophisticated chassis components originally designed for the BMW 4 Series ensure supreme driveability. The two-joint spring strut front axle and five-link rear axle have been engineered to reduce weight while increasing rigidity. Lift-related dampers are fitted as standard for sportier handling and superior ride comfort.

M Sport suspension incorporating variable sport steering can be specified as an option and also provides the basis for the model-specific set-up of the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé. The range-topping model also comes as standard with an M Sport braking system and an M Sport differential at the rear axle, while adaptive M suspension is available as an option.

Individual proportions, athletic forms.

Powerful proportions set within the classical three-box design of bonnet, passenger compartment and boot signal the dynamic potential of the new 2 Series Coupé. Its athletically sculpted surfaces and dynamic lines represent the visual expression of pure driving pleasure.

The horizontal BMW kidney grille features vertically arranged air flaps in place of the classical bars. The standard full-LED headlights are positioned at the outer extremities of the front end. Inspired by the legendary BMW 02 models, they have an individual, circular design.

Sporting flair in the interior, innovative driver assistance systems, advanced digitalisation.

The driver-focused cockpit design and the modern control panel in the centre console heighten the pervasive sense of sporting flair in the interior of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. Sport seats and a Sport leather steering wheel both come as standard.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé enhances safety and comfort with a significantly expanded selection of driver assistance systems over the predecessor model. The BMW Head-Up Display is just one of the features available for this model for the first time. The cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system is included as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus and BMW Live Cockpit Professional options. A variety of advanced digital services are also available, including the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and Remote Software Upgrades.

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé.

Signature BMW driving pleasure and sporting elegance brought together with modern functionality: the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé is poised to build on the success of its predecessor with this blend of qualities plus well-conceived enhancements to its inherent attributes and product substance. Like its freshly updated BMW 4 Series siblings, the third body variant in the range also makes its mark with notably improved driving dynamics, sharper looks in keeping with the brand’s new design language, a refined premium ambience in the cabin and a wide array of innovations in the areas of control/operation and connectivity. Four doors, five full-size seats, a large, wide-opening tailgate and a versatile luggage compartment also help to ensure the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé retains its characteristic strengths both in everyday driving and on longer trips.

The new edition of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé will be built at BMW Group Plant Munich together with the all-electric BMW i4. Market launch will get underway in November 2021 with a choice of a high-performance model from BMW M GmbH and four other model variants. The new BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 8.5 – 8.0 l/100 km [33.2 – 35.3 mpg imp] in WLTP cycle; CO 2 emissions combined: 193 – 181 g/km in WLTP cycle) is powered by a 275 kW/374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. The launch line-up is completed by four-cylinder petrol and diesel models producing outputs ranging from 135 kW/184 hp up to 180 kW/245 hp. 48V mild-hybrid technology has been employed to give a further boost to the dynamism and efficiency of both the straight-six petrol engine and the diesel units. All the engines channel their power via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard.

Dynamically stretched coupé lines, versatile interior.

Distinctive proportions and dynamically stretched lines combine to give the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé its standalone appearance in the premium midsize segment. Larger exterior dimensions compared with its predecessor, a longer wheelbase and wider tracks endow the car with a greater sense of presence, sportier performance and improved ride comfort.

Sport seats and a Sport leather steering wheel are fitted as standard. The cabin’s dynamic styling is further emphasised by features such as knee pads on the centre console in the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé and models in M Sport specification. The model-specific body concept of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé enables a versatile interior offering generous amounts of space in the rear. The luggage compartment can be increased in size from 470 to a maximum of 1,290 litres.

Bespoke chassis set-up, wide choice of driver assistance systems.

The model-specific geometry, mounting and set-up of the chassis technology in the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé are key to its sublime dynamics. Lift-related dampers are included with both the standard chassis and the optional M Sport suspension. There is also the option of adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers. The two optional suspension variants come with the added benefit of variable sport steering. The standard equipment roster for the new BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé includes 18-inch M light-alloy wheels, bespoke suspension tuning, M Sport brakes and an M Sport differential with electronically controlled, fully variable locking function at the rear axle.

Around 40 assistance functions designed to facilitate comfortable and safe driving and parking are either fitted as standard in the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé or included on the options list. Highlights here include Active Cruise Control with automatic Speed Limit Assist, route monitoring and (in Germany) traffic light recognition, as well as the Steering and Lane Control Assistant.

Both driver and passengers will benefit from the increased possibilities opened up by BMW Operating System 7, which comes as standard. The optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional features a fully digital screen grouping of 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch control display, as well as the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. A variety of highly advanced digital services are also available. The standard smartphone integration feature allows Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to be accessed via the car’s operating system. And the Remote Software Upgrades function enables improved vehicle functions and additional digital services to be imported into the car over the air.

The new BMW X3, the new BMW X4.

More sporting, more modern, more digital: the new BMW X3 and new BMW X4 are preparing to write a new chapter in their respective success stories. Fresh design accents, additional equipment features and a newly structured product offering enhance the appeal of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) for the premium midsize class.

The newly designed front end and revised rear emphasise the robust off-road appearance and sporting looks of the two models even more clearly. Now more visually striking (in its upper section, in particular), the BMW kidney grille is also larger than before and has a single-piece frame. The headlights – around ten millimetres slimmer than previously – can now also be specified as an option with BMW Laserlight. The exclusive BMW mesh-style kidney grille brings a distinctive flourish to the front end of the new BMW X4.

A modern interior with new equipment features and an updated infotainment offering round off the update measures. A classily designed control panel on the centre console, a standard-fitted 10.25-inch control display, an expanded selection of driver assistance systems and innovative digital services mark out the forward-looking character of the two models. The substantially upgraded standard specification now also includes sport seats with new-generation Sensatec covers, new Ray graining, and perforated main seat surfaces, plus three-zone automatic climate control.

The newly structured product offering redoubles its focus on sporting appeal and rugged versatility. High-quality exterior and interior elements in the BMW X model family mould have been added to the range of standard equipment for the new BMW X3 and new BMW X4. As an alternative, an M Sport package is also available for both models. At the top end of the respective model line-ups are exceptionally powerful performance machines from BMW M GmbH with bespoke specification and either a petrol or diesel engine under the bonnet.

48V mild-hybrid technology now for all engines.

Both the new BMW X3 and new BMW X4 can be ordered with a choice of three petrol and three diesel engines developing between 135 kW/184 hp and 265 kW/360 hp. All the petrol engines now also team up with 48V mild-hybrid technology, ensuring an optimised balance between driving pleasure and fuel economy. Even more efficient is the plug-in hybrid BMW X3 xDrive30e (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 2.6 – 2.0 l/100 km [108.6 – 141.2 mpg imp] as per WLTP; combined electric power consumption, weighted: 20.5 – 18.9 kWh/100 km as per WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted: 59 – 45 g/km as per WLTP) with a system output of 215 kW/292 hp. All the drive systems channel their power to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.

Extensive updates also introduced for the BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M.

BMW M GmbH has also introduced a comprehensive upgrade for its high-performance SAV and SAC in the premium midsize class. As well as new design features, M-specific changes and a new operating concept, the new BMW X3 M Competition (combined fuel consumption: 11.0 – 10.8 l/100 km [25.7 – 26.2 mpg imp] as per WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 250 – 246 g/km as per WLTP) and new BMW X4 M Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.8 – 10.7 l/100 km [26.2 – 26.4 mpg imp] as per WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 247 – 238 g/km as per WLTP) also serve up even greater pulling power. Alongside the larger BMW kidney grille and slimmer headlights, the now even more expressive design of the M-specific front apron represents a particularly prominent element of the cars’ muscular appearance.

The 375 kW/510 hp six-cylinder in-line engine powering the BMW X3 M Competition and BMW X4 M Competition now uses a forged lightweight crankshaft and generates peak torque of 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) – an increase of 50 Nm (37 lb-ft). Optimised power delivery allows the two models to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than before.

The new BMW CE 04.

BMW Motorrad is taking its electric mobility strategy for urban areas to the next level. The BMW CE 04, for example, delivers sustainable driving pleasure on two wheels. With an electric drive system, future-focused design and innovative connectivity solutions, the new scooter brings twin functionality (transport and communications) together within a single package. And in the process it sets new standards in its segment in terms of design and technology.

Like the BMW CE 04, all new models from BMW Motorrad designed for urban mobility will in future run on electric power alone. Here, the brand benefits from its integration into the BMW Group; BMW Motorrad is unique among motorcycle manufacturers in its ability to call on experience and knowhow from the car sector in the development of electric models.

Powerful drive system, long range.

The new BMW CE 04 has a permanent magnet electric motor mounted in the frame between the battery and the rear wheel, as used in a similar form in BMW cars with a plug-in hybrid system. The new BMW CE 04 has a powerful motor developing maximum output of 31 kW/42 hp and is a lot of fun to ride. It needs just 2.6 seconds for the classic “traffic light start” from 0 to 50 km/h (31 mph). And even in the reduced output L3e-A1 class it is a lively performer, with 23 kW/31 hp on tap. The maximum speed of both versions is 120 km/h (75 mph), enabling speedy progress not only in the city but on main roads and motorways, too.

The cell capacity of the battery in the new BMW CE 04 is ample, at 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh). This is sufficient for a range of some 130 kilometres / 81 miles (reduced output version: 100 km / 62 miles). The lithium-ion battery is charged via the integrated charging unit at either a regular household socket, a Wallbox or a public charging point. When the battery is completely flat, it takes four hours and 20 minutes to replenish. The optional rapid charger – with an output of up to 6.9 kW – cuts the charging time to just one hour and 40 minutes from empty.

Suspension providing excellent directional stability, standard slip control, brakes with BMW Motorrad ABS, four riding modes.

The main frame of the BMW CE 04 is a tubular steel construction. The front wheel is controlled by a telescopic fork with a slider tube diameter of 35 millimetres. Rear wheel control consists of a single-sided swing arm. At the rear, suspension and damping are via a directly controlled, fully covered spring strut located on the left-hand side.

The standard Automatic Stability Control (ASC) limits engine torque in relation to rear wheel slip. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), available as an option, delivers even greater riding safety. At the front, a twin disc brake provides secure deceleration, supported by a single-disc system at the rear. In addition, BMW Motorrad ABS ensures a high level of active safety. ABS Pro with a banking sensor can be specified as an option.

To satisfy individual preferences for more riding fun or extra efficiency, the new BMW CE 04 features three riding modes as standard: “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road”. The additional “Dynamic” mode is available as an ex-factory option, enabling the scooter to accelerate at an even swifter pace.

Cockpit with 10.25-inch colour display, trailblazing design.

Standard specification for the BMW CE 04 includes a cockpit with a 10.25-inch colour display, a navigation system and extensive connectivity functions. Its excellent readability, clear menu navigation and highly integrated operating concept put the new BMW CE 04 at the top of the scooter segment.

The new BMW CE 04 embodies a new, forward-looking form of urban two-wheeled mobility in its design as well. Its innovative style sparks positive emotions towards this new drive technology, while instantly identifying the scooter as a member of the BMW Motorrad family. The modern surface work, the Light White / matt black paint finish, a “floating” seat, wheels in a disc-wheel look and a side stand integrated into the scooter’s modern styling headline the visually expressive and future-focused appearance of the new BMW CE 04.

SOURCE: BMW Group