The Blue Screen of Death in Windows 11 is going black – Engadget

The start menu may not end up the only element of Microsoft’s desktop operating system that gets a visual overhaul in . According to , Windows 11 will feature a Black Screen of Death, instead of the current blue one we all know and dread. It will be the first major tweak to that part of the Windows interface since Microsoft .
Microsoft hasn’t enabled the new BSOD in Windows 11 yet, primarily because the OS is in preview and Insider builds have . As , there’s a way to enable the new BSOD in the current preview build, but it involves editing your Windows registry and definitely not worth doing for something you don’t want to see anyway.
It’s unclear why Microsoft is changing the color of the Blue Screen of Death. However, The Verge suggests it could be because the company is already tweaking other parts of the Windows interface to make the OS feel more modern. At the very least, there’s no new acronym to learn. We’ll also point out a lot could change between now and when Microsoft ships Windows 11 in the fall.
