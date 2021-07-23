Home NEWS ‘The biggest mistake of my life’: Why this woman is turning on Bolsonaro
'The biggest mistake of my life': Why this woman is turning on Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, a populist right-wing politician who rode a wave of anti-corruption anger to become Brazil's president, is now the subject of public wrath over his mismanagement of the Covid crisis and a growing vaccine scandal that could engulf his presidency. CNN's Isa Soares looks at once diehard Bolsonaro supporters who say they've had enough and are tired of corruption allegations and the devastation caused by Brazil's Covid-19 death toll.

Source: CNN

