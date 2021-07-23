‘the-biggest-mistake-of-my-life’:-why-this-woman-is-turning-on-bolsonaro

JUST WATCHED
‘The biggest mistake of my life’: Why Bolsonaro fans are turning on him
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the subject of public wrath over his mismanagement of the Covid crisis and a growing vaccine scandal that could engulf his presidency. CNN’s Isa Soares reports.
Source: CNN
