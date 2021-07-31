The Best PS4/PS5 Deals at PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale – GameRant

The PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale offers discounts up to 70 percent off on PS4 and PS5 games, so here are the best deals players can get.

The PlayStation Store hosts an annual Summer Sale promotion that offers huge discounts on some of the biggest PlayStation games. Of course, given that this is the first summer since the PlayStation 5’s release, 2021’s PlayStation Summer Sale includes both PS4 and PS5 titles.

Overall, the PlayStation Store Summer Sale features over a thousand titles on the PS4 and PS5 with discounts up to 70 percent off. Apart from recently released games, the Summer Sale also includes deals on DLCs, upgrades, and more. According to Sony, the promo runs until August 18, 2021, giving players plenty of time to browse through all the deals and pick up a game or two.

Returnal – $46.69

Headlining the PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale is Returnal, which is one of the newest games players can get at a discount right now. For the summer sale duration, Returnal is available for $46.69, or 29 percent off its original price of $69.99. Released on April 30, Returnal is a third-person roguelike video game that puts players in control of Selene, a space pilot who finds herself stranded on the alien planet of Atropos and stuck in a time loop. Shortly after its release, Returnal received mostly positive reviews thanks to its fast-paced action gameplay and amazing graphics showcasing what the PS5 is capable of.

Purchase Returnal for $46.69 at the PlayStation Store

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $44.99

BioWare fans would also be happy to know that the recently released Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is currently discounted at the PlayStation Store Summer Sale. For a discounted price of $44.99, or 25 percent off, players can relive the first three games in the Mass Effect franchise with updated visuals and gameplay improvements. Apart from Mass Effect 1 through 3, the Legendary Edition also includes all 40 DLC expansions and some new weapons, armors, and packs, all remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Purchase Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $44.99 at the PlayStation Store

Demon’s Souls – $46.69

Another PlayStation exclusive game that is heavily discounted right now is Demon’s Souls, which is available for $46.49, or 29 percent off its original price of $69.99. Serving as a remake of the 2009 game of the same name, Demon’s Souls features updated gameplay mechanics, next-gen visuals, and major technological improvements over the original game. Given Demon’s Souls’ critical and commercial acclaim, YouTube documentarian channel Noclip announced last June that it plans to make a behind-the-scenes documentary of the Demon’s Souls remake.

Purchase Demon’s Souls for $46.69 at the PlayStation Store

Outriders – $38.99

For players looking for a great looter-shooter game on the PS4 and PS5, the PlayStation Store Summer Sale offers a deal on Outriders. The game is currently available for only $38.99, or 35 percent off its original price of $59.99. For the uninitiated, the story of Outriders revolves around an advanced party of colonists who arrived at the alien planet of Enoch after leaving Earth on the verge of destruction. During its release, Outriders received glowing reviews thanks to the game offering an action RPG with an emphasis on story, as well as an adrenaline-pumping looter-shooter that players can spend hundreds of hours in.

Purchase Outriders for $38.99 at the PlayStation Store

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $24.99

Another popular game that players can purchase at a discount right now is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is currently priced at $24.99 – 50 percent cheaper than its original price of $59.99. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order follows the story of Jedi Cal Kestis, who is on the run from The Empire after the fall of the Jedi Order.

Immediately after its release last year, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received mostly positive reviews for its strong narrative and immersive gameplay. Plus, EA announced that the game is the first entry in a new franchise, suggesting that a follow-up game will be released sometime in the future.

Purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $24.99 at the PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale lasts until August 18, 2021

