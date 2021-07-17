the-best-premier-league-fantasy-football-midfielders-for-2021-22

Goal offers some of the top midfield options available in the game, as well as bargain picks for those struggling to stay within the £100m budget

The 2021-22 Premier League season kicks off on August 13 and it’s time to assemble your FPL squad and make the most of that £100 million budget.

Your midfield selections will undoubtedly be crucial too, with the large majority of the highest-scoring players from the 2020-21 campaign coming from that area of the pitch.

So who are the best midfielders to pick in the Fantasy Premier League? And who are some of the bargain options? Check out Goal’s suggestions below!

Best Premier League fantasy football midfielders

What makes a good midfielder in Fantasy Premier League? Goals are certainly of primary importance, with five points awarded for every strike that finds the back of the net.

Assists, which earn a player three points, are also crucial, with each of the top three midfielders from last season’s game all achieving double figures in that particular category.

You should also factor in whether a player takes free-kicks or penalties for their side, while bonus points – and the likelihood of the midfielder being able to earn them – are also an important variable to consider.

In addition, it’s worth noting that three of the top five highest-scoring players in the entire game from last season are listed as midfielders, showing how vital it is to possess as many strong players in that area as possible.

Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | £12.5m

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is once again the joint most expensive player in the game, with his incredible goal record for the Reds having seen him score 95 league goals over 145 appearances.

Even with the struggles of Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, Salah accumulated 231 points and the expectation is that it will be another prolific season for the Egyptian.

Sadio Mane | Liverpool | £12m

Salah’s Reds team-mate Sadio Mane was, by his incredibly high standards, not at his best in the 2020-21 campaign although he still managed double figures for both goals (11) and assists (11).

Mane was excused from international duty with Senegal for the July COSAFA Cup matches, meaning he should be fully refreshed and ready to go as Liverpool look to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | £12m

Awarded the PFA Player of the Year award for a second season in a row, Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding once again, despite an injury-hit season, to help Manchester City claim the Premier League title.

The Belgian claimed six goals and 12 assists in 2020-21, and he is one of few within Pep Guardiola’s squad who avoids being regularly rotated. Expect another strong campaign from the former Chelsea midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United | £12m

Since arriving in the Premier League from Sporting CP in 2020, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been nothing short of a revelation – and a must-have pick in Fantasy Premier League sides.

That will likely be the case again heading into the new season, with the Portuguese having claimed more points than any other player in 2020-21 – 18 goals and 14 assists contributing to a final tally of 244 points.

Heung-Min Son | Tottenham | £10m

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have formed a devastating partnership, and particularly in FPL terms, with the duo having scored a total of 470 points between them last season.

South Korea international Son still had a hugely productive campaign despite Spurs’ struggles that saw them finish seventh in the table, while his 28 goal involvements proved to be exactly the same as Salah’s.

Kai Havertz | Chelsea | £8.5m

Kai Havertz steadily grew into his first season at Chelsea, becoming a hugely influential player towards the end of the campaign – epitomised by his role in the Champions League final win over Manchester City – after a slow start.

Indeed, Havertz is likely to be a key cog in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI for the 2021-22 season, and at £8.5m he represents significantly better value than some of the league’s big-hitters.

Jack Grealish | Aston Villa | £8m

The clamour for Jack Grealish to play more minutes for England at Euro 2020 was enormous at times and, after a 2020-21 season disrupted by injury, the Aston Villa captain should be raring to go in the new campaign.

Whether he’ll be lining up in a Villa shirt remains to be seen, however, with Grealish – who delivered six goals and 12 assists in the league last term – on Manchester City’s radar this summer.

Best bargain fantasy football midfielders

Needing to stick to a £100m budget is never easy in FPL, especially when you want to flood your team with the best and costliest players.

As a result, you’re going to have to be smart with your selections, with Goal having picked out some of the value midfield options to consider when you first go about compiling your squad.

Bukayo Saka | Arsenal | £6.5m

England international Bukayo Saka was one of the revelations of Euro 2020 and is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League at the moment.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta is looking for the 19-year-old to push on and be even more important for Arsenal this season – having scooped the club’s Player of the Year for 2020-21 – as he looks to increase the 10 league goal involvements he managed in 2020-21.

Raphinha | Leeds United | £6.5m

At just £6.5m, Raphinha is proving a popular choice among the FPL community, and his 16 goal involvements from last season show exactly why many expect him to kick on and shine once again in 2021-22.

The Brazilian should take his fair share of free-kicks and corners, adding to his goal and assist potential, and he will undoubtedly start the majority of Leeds’ games in the new campaign.

Tomas Soucek | West Ham | £6m

Tomas Soucek quickly became a popular selection for FPL managers in 2020-21, with his driving runs into the box and aerial ability seeing him notch 10 goals in his first full season in the Premier League.

David Moyes will be looking for more of the same from the Czech Republic international, who looks a very tempting option to help fill out your squad at a price of just £6m.

Billy Gilmour | Norwich | £4.5m

Chelsea supporters will be intrigued see how Billy Gilmour performs on loan move at Norwich in the upcoming season, with the 20-year-old perhaps unfortunate not to be part of Tuchel’s squad at Stamford Bridge for 2021-22.

At £4.5m, Gilmour is part of the group of cheapest midfielders available on the game and he will surely feature in the large majority of matches for Daniel Farke’s side as they look to avoid relegation back to the Championship.