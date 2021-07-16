The best OTs 9 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone – Dot Esports

The OTs 9 submachine gun is here in Call of Duty: Warzone as part of the “season four reloaded” update and it’s ready to set fire in Verdansk.

“The OTs 9 is primed to compete with the best SMGs across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone,” according to a post on the Call of Duty blog—and that’s exactly correct. The OTs 9 is a strong addition to the game and an immediate contender for any loadout.

It needs some work, though. For example, the default magazine size is just 20. That means you’ll need to rank it up to get the 40-round magazines so that it can hold its own in Verdansk, especially against an enemy with a full set of armor.

Here’s how to best equip the OTs 9 in Warzone.

The best OTs 9 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

Stock: Spetsnaz Stock

Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

These attachments will buff the OTs 9’s damage, range, mobility, and control, all while suppressing your gunfire and keeping you off the radar when pushing up against enemies in close quarters. And that’s exactly where the OTs 9 shines, up close inside of buildings.

Pair the OTs 9 with an assault rifle or even a sniper rifle in an Overkill class and you can really wreak havoc with it.