The Best New Fashion Arrivals to Shop This Week – Vogue

Just in from Neous is the Tucana—a handwoven macramé bag with a sleek leather top that has a slip pocket for your keys and cardholder. This sleek, summery shoulder bag is the ideal staple for a day spent running errands or lounging poolside.

Neous Tucana leather and macramé shoulder bag

Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret has just relaunched sports apparel with its new On Point collection. The collection has three product ranges with varying levels of support; there’s Live (meant for athleisure-y recreations), Flow (for low-impact workouts like yoga and pilates), and Sweat (for more intensive movement like running, HIIT, and boxing). The campaign features world champion freeskier Eileen Gu, New York City Ballet’s Corps de Ballet dancer India Bradley, and Yoga Instructor Emily Che.

Victoria’s Secret Knockout maximum support front-close sports bra Victoria’s Secret Sweat On Point pocket leggings

The Ritual

As we continue to think of our homes as sanctuaries, The Ritual, which recently launched on Net-a-Porter, has created handcrafted kits with a unique combination of candles and crystals that help you reconnect with your mind, body, and spirit (and make for great gifts, too.)

The Ritual Manifestor ritual kit

Cosabella

Photo: Courtesy of Cosabella

Lingerie brand Cosabella’s recent launch of swimwear includes expertly cut one-pieces with plunging necklines and a four-way convertible bikini that can be worn as a criss-cross halter, strapless, front-tie strapless, or a classic bikini with straps.

Cosabella Vita Marina curvy four-way convertible bandeau bikini top Cosabella Vita Marina shirred-side bikini bottom

Cosabella Vita Marina shaping bikini one-piece

Malone Souliers

For the first time, footwear designer Malone Souliers has launched sneakers. The sleek new designs include two low-top styles for women and men, the Deon and Musa; both are inspired by the retro ease of the ’60s and ’70s and crafted for comfort.

Malone Souliers Deon sneakers Malone Souliers Musa sneakers

Longchamp

Longchamp has launched the latest take on their classic Le Pliage collection with the brand’s newly released Le Pliage Green—the first Le Pliage collection made from recycled nylon. This marks the start of Longchamp’s transition from virgin nylon to recycled nylon throughout the entire Le Pliage offerings, and the brand is aiming to go fully recycled by 2021.

Longchamp Le Pliage travel bag Longchamp Le Pliage expandable travel bag

Sporty & Rich