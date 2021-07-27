Home ENTERTAINMENT The Best New Fashion Arrivals to Shop This Week – Vogue
In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.

Kule x Cover

Photo: Courtesy of Kule x Cover 

Swimwear brand Cover has collaborated with Kule on a range of suits in Cover’s signature long-sleeve, temperature controlling, and UV-protecting swim silhouettes. Plus, true to from, the entire collection features Kule’s signature stripes and checkers.

Image may contain: Clothing, Apparel, and Shirt

Kule x Cover the long-sleeve front-zip swimsuit

Image may contain: Clothing, Apparel, and Swimwear

Kule x Cover short-sleeve front-zip swimsuit

Clé de Peau Beauté x Oscar de la Renta

Luxury skin-care and makeup brand Clé de Peau Beauté and Oscar de la Renta have partnered on a limited edition skin-care set. Six of Clé de Peau Beauté’s most-loved products come outfitted in a lovely Oscar de La Renta pouch printed in the pressed-flower design used in ODLR’s last collection—you’ll recognize the pattern from Taylor Swift’s striking Grammy’s dress. The set is for sale exclusively in Luxury Stores on Amazon.

Clé de Peau Beauté x Oscar de la Renta collection

Neous 

Photo: Courtesy of Neous

Just in from Neous is the Tucana—a handwoven macramé bag with a sleek leather top that has a slip pocket for your keys and cardholder. This sleek, summery shoulder bag is the ideal staple for a day spent running errands or lounging poolside.

Neous Tucana leather and macramé shoulder bag

Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret has just relaunched sports apparel with its new On Point collection. The collection has three product ranges with varying levels of support; there’s Live (meant for athleisure-y recreations), Flow (for low-impact workouts like yoga and pilates), and Sweat (for more intensive movement like running, HIIT, and boxing). The campaign features world champion freeskier Eileen Gu, New York City Ballet’s Corps de Ballet dancer India Bradley, and Yoga Instructor Emily Che.

Victoria’s Secret Knockout maximum support front-close sports bra

Victoria’s Secret Sweat On Point pocket leggings

The Ritual

As we continue to think of our homes as sanctuaries, The Ritual, which recently launched on Net-a-Porter, has created handcrafted kits with a unique combination of candles and crystals that help you reconnect with your mind, body, and spirit (and make for great gifts, too.)

The Ritual Manifestor ritual kit

Cosabella

Photo: Courtesy of Cosabella

Lingerie brand Cosabella’s recent launch of swimwear includes expertly cut one-pieces with plunging necklines and a four-way convertible bikini that can be worn as a criss-cross halter, strapless, front-tie strapless, or a classic bikini with straps.

Cosabella Vita Marina curvy four-way convertible bandeau bikini top

Image may contain: Clothing, Apparel, Underwear, Lingerie, Bra, Panties, and Thong

Cosabella Vita Marina shirred-side bikini bottom

Cosabella Vita Marina shaping bikini one-piece

Malone Souliers

For the first time, footwear designer Malone Souliers has launched sneakers. The sleek new designs include two low-top styles for women and men, the Deon and Musa; both are inspired by the retro ease of the ’60s and ’70s and crafted for comfort.

Malone Souliers Deon sneakers

Malone Souliers Musa sneakers

Longchamp

Longchamp has launched the latest take on their classic Le Pliage collection with the brand’s newly released Le Pliage Green—the first Le Pliage collection made from recycled nylon. This marks the start of Longchamp’s transition from virgin nylon to recycled nylon throughout the entire Le Pliage offerings, and the brand is aiming to go fully recycled by 2021.

Image may contain: Bag, Tote Bag, Handbag, Accessories, and Accessory

Longchamp Le Pliage travel bag

Longchamp Le Pliage expandable travel bag

Sporty & Rich

Photo: Courtesy of Sporty & Rich

Sporty and Rich just launched a shirting capsule with striped and solid button-ups and matching shorts sets. The unisex capsule is made in Portugal using 100% cotton.

Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner launched an exclusive T-shirt with NYC-based musician and artist Laraaji. The shirt is inspired by Laraaji’s Vision Songs, an album of devotional and inspirational songs and the limited edition capsule will feature a run of just 60 pieces.

Wales Bonner Laraaji Vision Songs T-shirt

Recreational Habits

Photo: Courtesy of Recreational Habits

Recreational Habits’ latest is a 15-piece collection mixed with on-court and off-court apparel, all inspired by tennis and cricket professionals. There are chic tennis dresses, skirts, and matching separates as well as outerwear emblazoned with country club-esque emblems.

Recreational Habits Serena tank

Recreational Habits Naomi pleated skirt

Recreational Habits Billie quarter-zip jacket

Image may contain: Clothing, Apparel, Tank Top, and Vest

Recreational Habits Chris tennis dress

Métier London

Photo: Courtesy of Metier London

Metier’s latest includes beach blankets in collaboration with Cabana Magazine. Plus, there are supple weekender bags that you’ll want to wear to the airport lounge and the seafront.

Métier London market weekend bag

Métier London large beach blanket

Hunting Season

Photo: Courtesy of Hunting Season

Hunting Season’s latest range features modern essentials for travel, like weekenders, travel cases, and bucket bags in effortless silhouettes and handwoven textiles made by artisans in San Jacinto, Colombia. As we start to travel again this summer, this collection is equal parts luxury and leisure and celebrates the spirit of wanderlust.

Hunting Season the Weekender bag

Hunting Season the extra-large drawstring bag

Dos Swim x Paloma Elsesser

Photo: Courtesy of Dos Swim

Model Paloma Elsesser has teamed up with swimwear brand Dos Swim on a size-inclusive capsule collection just in time for peak summer.

Image may contain: Clothing, Apparel, Swimwear, and Bikini

