The Best New Fashion Arrivals to Shop This Week – Vogue

In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
Kule x Cover
Swimwear brand Cover has collaborated with Kule on a range of suits in Cover’s signature long-sleeve, temperature controlling, and UV-protecting swim silhouettes. Plus, true to from, the entire collection features Kule’s signature stripes and checkers.
Kule x Cover the long-sleeve front-zip swimsuit
Kule x Cover short-sleeve front-zip swimsuit
Clé de Peau Beauté x Oscar de la Renta
Luxury skin-care and makeup brand Clé de Peau Beauté and Oscar de la Renta have partnered on a limited edition skin-care set. Six of Clé de Peau Beauté’s most-loved products come outfitted in a lovely Oscar de La Renta pouch printed in the pressed-flower design used in ODLR’s last collection—you’ll recognize the pattern from Taylor Swift’s striking Grammy’s dress. The set is for sale exclusively in Luxury Stores on Amazon.
Clé de Peau Beauté x Oscar de la Renta collection
Neous
Just in from Neous is the Tucana—a handwoven macramé bag with a sleek leather top that has a slip pocket for your keys and cardholder. This sleek, summery shoulder bag is the ideal staple for a day spent running errands or lounging poolside.
Neous Tucana leather and macramé shoulder bag
Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret has just relaunched sports apparel with its new On Point collection. The collection has three product ranges with varying levels of support; there’s Live (meant for athleisure-y recreations), Flow (for low-impact workouts like yoga and pilates), and Sweat (for more intensive movement like running, HIIT, and boxing). The campaign features world champion freeskier Eileen Gu, New York City Ballet’s Corps de Ballet dancer India Bradley, and Yoga Instructor Emily Che.
Victoria’s Secret Knockout maximum support front-close sports bra
Victoria’s Secret Sweat On Point pocket leggings
The Ritual
As we continue to think of our homes as sanctuaries, The Ritual, which recently launched on Net-a-Porter, has created handcrafted kits with a unique combination of candles and crystals that help you reconnect with your mind, body, and spirit (and make for great gifts, too.)
The Ritual Manifestor ritual kit
Cosabella
Lingerie brand Cosabella’s recent launch of swimwear includes expertly cut one-pieces with plunging necklines and a four-way convertible bikini that can be worn as a criss-cross halter, strapless, front-tie strapless, or a classic bikini with straps.
Cosabella Vita Marina curvy four-way convertible bandeau bikini top
Cosabella Vita Marina shirred-side bikini bottom
Cosabella Vita Marina shaping bikini one-piece
Malone Souliers
For the first time, footwear designer Malone Souliers has launched sneakers. The sleek new designs include two low-top styles for women and men, the Deon and Musa; both are inspired by the retro ease of the ’60s and ’70s and crafted for comfort.
Malone Souliers Deon sneakers
Malone Souliers Musa sneakers
Longchamp
Longchamp has launched the latest take on their classic Le Pliage collection with the brand’s newly released Le Pliage Green—the first Le Pliage collection made from recycled nylon. This marks the start of Longchamp’s transition from virgin nylon to recycled nylon throughout the entire Le Pliage offerings, and the brand is aiming to go fully recycled by 2021.
Longchamp Le Pliage travel bag
Longchamp Le Pliage expandable travel bag
Sporty & Rich
Sporty and Rich just launched a shirting capsule with striped and solid button-ups and matching shorts sets. The unisex capsule is made in Portugal using 100% cotton.
Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner launched an exclusive T-shirt with NYC-based musician and artist Laraaji. The shirt is inspired by Laraaji’s Vision Songs, an album of devotional and inspirational songs and the limited edition capsule will feature a run of just 60 pieces.
Wales Bonner Laraaji Vision Songs T-shirt
Recreational Habits
Recreational Habits’ latest is a 15-piece collection mixed with on-court and off-court apparel, all inspired by tennis and cricket professionals. There are chic tennis dresses, skirts, and matching separates as well as outerwear emblazoned with country club-esque emblems.
Recreational Habits Serena tank
Recreational Habits Naomi pleated skirt
Recreational Habits Billie quarter-zip jacket
Recreational Habits Chris tennis dress
Métier London
Metier’s latest includes beach blankets in collaboration with Cabana Magazine. Plus, there are supple weekender bags that you’ll want to wear to the airport lounge and the seafront.
Métier London market weekend bag
Métier London large beach blanket
Hunting Season
Hunting Season’s latest range features modern essentials for travel, like weekenders, travel cases, and bucket bags in effortless silhouettes and handwoven textiles made by artisans in San Jacinto, Colombia. As we start to travel again this summer, this collection is equal parts luxury and leisure and celebrates the spirit of wanderlust.
Hunting Season the Weekender bag
Hunting Season the extra-large drawstring bag
Dos Swim x Paloma Elsesser
Model Paloma Elsesser has teamed up with swimwear brand Dos Swim on a size-inclusive capsule collection just in time for peak summer.