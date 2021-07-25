The Best Luggage Brands 2021 to Get You From A to B – Vogue

Moreso than any of the items you’ll pack for your holiday, your suitcase is here to stay. To travel smart is to select a case from one of the best luggage brands—because a well-made, thoughtfully designed case can last you for decades. I’ve seen Rimowa’s passed down several generations, and they seem to get even better with age—dings, stickers, and all.

And investing in a quality case only makes getting there all the better. A lightweight steel case might mean you can pack a bit extra and avoid an overweight baggage fee. While an eye-catching rollaboard from Calpak in a cheerful color will ensure no one else mistakes their luggage for yours. The nostalgic set, meanwhile, will delight in leather-trimmed cases from Steamer, Globe-Trotter, and T Anthony; you may be boarding a plane, but your case will transport you right to the Orient Express. If you’re traveling in some fashion that doesn’t require a TSA Agent to handle your luggage, why not opt for an extra-luxe option? Louis Vuitton and Aviteur make some lovely sets worthy of the private jet on which you may or may not be flying.

There’s really something for everyone—shop Vogue’s edit of the best luggage brands below.

Rimowa

If you’re looking for heritage, quality, and craftsmanship, Rimowa is the brand for you. Founded in 1898 in Cologne, Germany, the label is now helmed by Alexandre Arnault after joining LVMH in 2017. With cases crafted almost entirely of lightweight but sturdy aluminum and a patented multi-wheel system, Rimowa caters to the no-nonsense traveler looking for slick functionality. And as of late, the company is finding ways to infuse a bit of fashion into its heritage designs; recent collaborations include Off-White, Supreme, Daniel Arsham, and Dior, and just this month, Rimowa released a collection of translucent, dayglo polycarbonate cases dubbed the Neon collection.

Rimowa hybrid medium check-in case

Paravel

Co-founded by Indré Rockefeller (a Vogue alumn) and Andy Krantz in 2016, Paravel is one of the few luggage brands that is as stylish as it is sustainable. Take, for example, its Aviator case—its shell is made of a recycled polycarbonate material, the lining is woven with fibers sourced from recycled plastic water bottles, the handle is composed of recycled aircraft-grade aluminum, and it all zips together with a recycled zipper. In addition to luggage, look to the brand for Dopp kits, packing cubes, and all variety of travel accessories inspired by Rockefeller and Krantz’s jet-set habits.

Away

Though Away has only been around for six years, the New York-based brand has left its mark on the world—just visit any airport to see for yourself. Though Away was initially founded on its luggage’s ability to recharge your iPhones, the brand has expanded into a full range of suitcases—batteries not always included! You really can’t go wrong with any of the products offered by this direct-to-consumer brand which names everything in the most helpful of ways: The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, etc.

Away the Bigger carry-on: aluminum-edition

Globe-Trotter

Globe-Trotter may look as though its riffing off of old-fashion luggage wares, but really, its dipping into its own archive for design inspiration. Founded in Germany in 1897, the company eventually moved to the U.K. in 1932, where its been producing leather-based luggage for almost a century. Everything is produced by hand, and famous Globe-Trotter owners include Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth.

Globe-Trotter Centenary 20-inch cabin suitcase Globe-Trotter Centenary 20-inch cabin suitcase

Tuplus

Minimalists and aesthetes will delight in Tuplus’s design. The Chinese brand, which was launched in 2015, spent two years developing its first carry-on style, and the result is a luggage case with everything you need and nothing you don’t. And apparently, zippers are in the latter category—Tuplus prides itself on its zipperless lock technology. Plus, it looks pretty impeccable.

Tuplus Line 26-inch hardside suitcase Tuplus S2 16-inch aluminum carry-on

Calpak

Founded in Los Angeles in 1989, Calpak sets itself apart with stylish luggage at a great price point. Known for slick hard-case bags, Calpak’s designs have a playfulness to them. In 2016, the brand offered an assortment of faux-marble luggage and it’s also collaborated with hairstylist Jen Atkin on a lovely case in the perfect shade of red—great for spotting on the baggage carousel.

Calpak Astyll carry-on marbled hardshell suitcase Jen Atkin x Calpak large luggage

Aviteur

When Patricia Gucci, daughter of Aldo Gucci of that Gucci, launched a line of high-end luggage, everyone knew it was going to be good. Aviteur’s collection of luggage is leather-based, and of course, it’s all made in Italy. The label’s signature rollaboard features a woven leather treatment reminiscent of Paglia di Vienna and comes in three elegant, earth tones.

Aviteur paneled woven leather carry-on suitcase Aviteur paneled woven leather carry-on suitcase

Louis Vuitton

Before Nicolas Ghesquière, and way before Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton was a maker of travel trunks. In 1854, Mr. Louis Vuitton had the novel idea to make travel trunks flat and rectangular (previously they featured rounded tops) so that they could be easily stacked—the rest is history. Anyone who has caught Vuitton’s roving exhibitions dedicated to travel, Volez, Voyagez, Voguez, knows the extent of the maison’s dedication to the art of travel. Today, the brand continues to craft some of the finest pieces of luggage. Most often, these bags are splashed in Vuitton’s monogrammed or Damier Ebene canvas textiles.

Louis Vuitton keepall Bandouliére 55

Steamline Luggage

Born in 2005, Steamline luggage was founded on nostalgia for the bygone heyday of travel. Think safari-ready leather travel trunks but with all the bells and whistles of a modern-day case. Its range of luggage includes vintage-esque rollaboards and a lovely collection of hat-box-shaped cross bodies and cosmetics cases.

Steamline Luggage Architect 27-inch check-in spinner packing case Steamline Luggage Botanist mini crossbody bag

Victorinox

The Swiss brand which manufactures its world-famous army knives also makes exceptionally well-designed luggage. Founded in 1884, Victorinox expanded into travel gear in 1999 and offers a range of utility-first suitcases and duffle bags. Fans of the brand appreciate Victorinox’s function-forward offerings.

Victorinox Swiss Army Connex extra large 32-inch spinner hardside packing case Victorinox Swiss Army Werks 6.0 extra large duffle bag

Tumi

Though Tumi was named after Peru’s national symbol, the company was founded in New Jersey in 1975. Since, the brand has prided itself on technology-first design, most notably their black ballistic nylon travel bags. Durability and functionality are at the core of their design principles, and the company caters to all your travel needs.

Tumi Alpha expandable 4-wheel luggage Tumi Arrive Larson backpack

Bric’s

Little has changed about the way Bric’s crafts its signature leather collections since the company was founded in 1952 by Mario Briccola. Today, the leather goods are still produced at family-run factories in Como. Even the label’s hard polycarbonate cases feature leather trim details to honor Bric’s artisanal heritage.

Bric’s My Life 21-inch carry-on expandable luggage Bric’s Capri 2.0 32-inch spinner expandable luggage

July

Most all of July, an Australian-based brand, is customizable. Bubble leathers and bold-colored graphic monograms can help to set your case apart from your fellow passengers. Plus, this brand is perfect for those carry-on only packers who want to get the most out of their single bag; July touts its latest release as being the lightest carry-on on the market.

Roam

Created by one of the founders of Tumi, Roam is a brand of luggage that cares about the personality of travelers. Most all of its products are customizable with the ability to mix-and-match colors—why pick just one? Plus, all of Roam’s luggage is made in the U.S.

T Anthony

There’s a photo of Marilyn Monroe boarding an airplane and looking the picture of jet-set glamour. In her hand is a case by T Anthony, and it’s the brand’s heritage that keeps its loyal customers coming back. Since its founding in 1948, the iconic New York luggage maker has prided itself on its ethically and responsibly designed wares.

T Anthony 29-inch hardsided packing case T Anthony large wheeled duffle

Samsonite

To prove their luggage was strong and mighty, Samsonite, which was founded in 1919, took its name after the Bible’s Samson. The company, one of the U.S.’s oldest makers of travel gear, has had a fruitful career making just about everything a traveler needs to get from A to B.

Samsonite Centric hardside spinner 20 Samsonite Freeform hardside 21-inch spinner

L.L. Bean

For those travelers headed to destinations more rugged than a resort, L.L. Bean has got you covered. From ski-friendly bags to waterproof duffles, the label offers a range of function-first luggage.

L.L. Bean Approach extra-large rolling gear bag L.L. Bean Adventure Pro rolling ski bag double

Patagonia

Need a place to store your laptop while you’re in the tundra? Consider a bag from Patagonia’s Black Hole collection, which bill itself as stubbornly tough and weatherproof. These and more nature-proof items can be found within Patagonia’s range of outdoorsy luggage.