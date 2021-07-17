



Restaurants

A vacation to the Cape isn’t complete without at least a few scoops of ice cream. Four Seas Ice Cream in Centerville. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

If you visited the Cape and didn’t eat ice cream, did you even go?

The popular summer getaway is a bastion for ice cream fans, with dozens of parlors and roadside stands dotting the 65-mile-long destination. For those who call Cape Cod home, the abundance of quality ice cream is just another way of life. We swear we’re not jealous.

Our list of the best ice cream shops on Cape Cod is a combination of reader-recommended favorites and our own go-to stores. On it, you’ll find shops like Schoolhouse Ice Cream, which serves hefty portions of super-premium ice cream, an ultra-rich category that contains 14-16 percent milk fat. At Four Seas Ice Cream, diners have been coming by for creamy scoops since 1934; don’t skip out on the shop’s excellent ice cream sandwiches. And at Sundae School, a charming parlor that’s been in operation for 45 years, customers can order flavors like frozen pudding, Kahlua chip, and creamsicle.

If you’ve perused the list and still find your favorite Cape Cod ice cream shop missing, let us know in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. And don’t forget to take a look at our guides to the best ice cream shops in Boston, as well as Cambridge and Somerville.

Kurt Fowl, left, and Matt Cieslowski enjoy ice cream from Lewis Brothers in Provincetown on a Saturday evening. – Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium (209 Main St., Falmouth)

Caffé Gelato Bertini (46 South St, South Yarmouth)

Cape Cod Creamery (5 Theater Colony Road, South Yarmouth; 716 Main St., Dennis; 645 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis)

Four Seas Ice Cream (360 S. Main St., Centerville)

Ice Cream Cafe (5 S. Orleans Road, Orleans)

Ice Cream Sandwich (66 MA-6A, Sandwich)

Ice Cream Smuggler (1555 MA-6A, South Dennis)

Kate’s Seafood & Ice Cream (284 Paine’s Creek Road, Brewster)

Katie’s Homemade Ice Cream (568 Main St., Hyannis)

Lazy Sundaes (1370 MA-28A, Cataumet)

Lewis Brothers Ice Cream (310 Commercial St., Provincetown)

Penguins Ice Cream Igloo (517 MA-28, West Yarmouth)

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour (22 Falmouth Road, Mashpee)

Schoolhouse Ice Cream (749 MA-28, Harwich Port)

Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream (538 Falmouth Road, Mashpee)

Somerset Creamery (1268 MA-28A, Cataumet)

Sundae School Ice Cream (381 Lower County Road, Dennis Port; 606 MA-28, Harwich Port)

Sweet Caroline’s Ice Cream (177 MA-130, Forestdale)

Twin Acres Ice Cream Shoppe (21 MA-6A, Sandwich)

Whistle Stop Ice Cream Shop (422 Shore Road, Pocasset)