12-team playoff on hold, Texas vs the SEC, future of March Madness

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde break down Texas playing against SEC competition. How would the Horns fare if they started playing in the league next season?

The guys then preview the battle brewing between ESPN and Fox and their respective leagues going into playoff expansion TV negotiations. The winner coul shape the future of college football. Will Amazon and CBS join the fray? With the NCAA under fire, what is the future of the NCAA basketball tournaments? Who would run March Madness if the NCAA folds?