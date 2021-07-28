The best feature of WhatsApp .. One account and multiple devices – SwordsToday.ie

I started WhatsApp Deploying a multi-device feature that allows you to use the same account on multiple devices from one web browser or computer application without the need for your smartphone. The user can access the service on multiple devices simultaneously.

This great feature allows you to use WhatsApp on the web, macos, windows computers, or the mobile version of the app on four additional devices without logging in to your smartphone.

It also tells you about connecting multiple devices, such as PC or tablet, to your WhatsApp account. The difference is that your sessions do not expire if you turn off your smartphone or close the app.

Additionally, this feature is useful if the phone battery is inactive or you have inadvertently closed the app.

How to activate the feature?

You can add up to 4 additional devices regardless of your smartphone. This means you can have up to 5 devices simultaneously on the same account.

To do this, follow these steps:

– Open WhatsApp application On your phone, then tap the three dots at the top right of the home screen.

From the menu that appears, select the Connected Devices option.

On the screen that appears, click the Connect Device link.

Click on this link to open the web version of WhatsApp.

Point the smartphone camera at the QR code on the computer screen to access the account through the browser.

Feature Notes

If you do not see the devices connected in the application, your account does not yet offer this feature.

To access the feature, the app needs to be updated to the latest version, and the multi-device feature works in the same way as connecting to the web version via a PC or tablet.

The main difference is that you do not have to continue to use your smartphone to continue using WhatsApp across your other devices.

It also reverses the previous method of terminating your communication sessions with the WhatsApp version via the web or computer application as soon as the application on your phone is logged in or closed.

Private Identity Key

Additionally, each device connected to your account has its own identification key. Therefore, it can encrypt and decrypt messages locally, regardless of the smartphone to which the account is linked.

This also applies to voice and video calls that can be made without being connected to the user’s smartphone. The platform ensures that messages are synchronized between devices. This allows you to browse chat history even if you no longer have a smartphone.

For added protection, you should use the WhatsApp app on your smartphone at least once every 14 days to ensure that your account always has access to your smartphone. Failure to do so will close active sessions across connected devices.