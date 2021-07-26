The Bees Have Come for Kyle Richards

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Kyle Richards is in a fight with fellow citizens of Beverly Hills again, only this time they’re bees. The RHOBH star posted photos and security cam footage of a bee attack to her Instagram stories Sunday afternoon. Apparently, Kyle was pursued by a hive of bees. Richards is allergic to bees, as housewives fans will remember from when she fled a table because of a bee. She’s also allergic to horses.

Richards discovered a hive at her house, and unfortunately they discovered her as well. Kyle had a whole Nicolas Cage Wicker Man moment. The bees chased her, and Richards could only escape them by jumping into her own pool. Her epi pen failed to inject, but luckily Richards was taken to the hospital after firemen responded to the 911 call. After spending an evening in the hospital, Richards even posed with the firefighters who helped her in her time of need.