The Bad Batch season 1 episode 13 live stream: Watch online – Dork Side of the Force

With four episodes left of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, we’re in the final quarter of the season and getting closer to unraveling the mystery of Omega, the Clones, and the aftermath of the world after Order 66.

Last week’s episode, “Rescue on Ryloth,” followed up on Hera Syndulla’s arc after she went missing at the end of episode 11, “Devil’s Deal.” Both episodes focus on the political tension between the Separatists and the Empire, something we haven’t fully seen explored yet in The Bad Batch.

“Rescue on Ryloth” also introduced us to another clone, Captain Howzer, who seems willing to help Hera’s parents, but it isn’t fully clear yet where his allegiance lies.

Of course, there’s still the issue of Crosshair, too. As the Bad Batch become more aligned with the Rebel cause, they become more of a threat to the Empire, and their former brother. Last week’s episode ended with a chilling moment when Crosshair asked for permission to hunt them down.

It appears the final episodes will lead up to the showdown between Crosshair and the Bad Batch that the season has been building up to all along as they’re forced to choose a side–the Empire, the Rebellion, or their allegiance to the clones.

As for what’s in store this week, you’ll have to tune in to find out.

How to watch The Bad Batch episode 13

Here’s how you can watch season 1 episode 13 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

Air Date: Friday, July 23 Time: 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET Episode: “Infested” Streaming Service: Disney+ Live Stream: Stream the thirteenth episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+.

