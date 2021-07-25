The Bad Batch Further Sets Up Maul’s Star Wars Return – Screen Rant

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 13, “Infested.”

In the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated series, teases an appearance from Maul as it nears its conclusion. While there have been hints in earlier episodes of the former Sith Lord and the criminal organization he created at the end of The Clone Wars, “Infested” features some major players in Maul’s Shadow Collective known as the Pyke Syndicate. As a result, this seemingly indicates that Clone Force 99 may soon find themselves embroiled in the dealings of the galactic criminal underworld, which would most likely put them on the radar of Maul himself and his future Crimson Dawn (first seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

In order to lay siege to Mandalore in the final days of The Clone Wars, Maul and his brother Savage Oppress forged an alliance of major criminal organizations such as the Mandalorian Death Watch, Black Sun, and the Pyke Syndicate, banding together to gain greater strength while also granting Maul the power he had hoped would draw out Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. However, the Jedi were called to Coruscant to save Chancellor Palpatine as seen in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, leaving Maul to face Ahsoka Tano instead. While his eventual defeat and later escape during the chaos of Order 66 resulted in the bulk of his Collective falling apart and going into hiding, Maul formed Crimson Dawn with those who remained to carve out his own criminal enterprise during the Empire’s reign.

As a result, the particular time period of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is around the same time when Maul was creating Crimson Dawn. Furthermore, this latest episode sees the rogue Clone Force 99 facing off against the powerful Pyke Syndicate, who may still be connected to Maul himself as a part of his organization. While the Bad Batch and the Pykes parted ways with an uneasy compromise without exchanging blaster fire, it’s quite likely that the clone troopers turned mercenaries could be facing Crimson Dawn and Maul’s return with the series’ final few episodes.

It should be noted that the Bad Batch has been operating from the planet Ord Mantell, which is the homeworld of Black Sun, another criminal group that was a part of Maul’s Shadow Collective. Combined with the appearance of the Pykes in this episode, it certainly seems as though The Bad Batch is headed in the direction of Maul and Crimson Dawn. However, even if Maul himself isn’t featured, the Bad Batch could still face down someone like Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos, Maul’s second in command first seen in Solo.

In any case, it would make a lot of sense to see the Bad Batch having some sort of interaction with Crimson Dawn, especially now that they’re settling into their new roles as mercenaries during the new galactic order. It’s possible that Clone Force 99 could even end up working a job for Maul without even realizing it, seeing as how he kept a low profile in order to not draw the attention of his former master Darth Sidious, the Emperor. Regardless, the Pykes being featured on Ord Mantell certainly supports the idea that Maul could soon make a return in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

