The Bad Batch Debunks Omega Force-Sensitive Theory | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

A theory that Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Omega might be Force-sensitive seems to have been debunked in episode 10, which reveals her true skill.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch seems to have debunked the theory that Omega is a Force-sensitive clone. After her escape from Kamino garnered such a driven effort by the cloners to bring her back, fans speculated on why Omega was so important, with Force-sensitivity being a popular guess. However, the show has since revealed several other explanations of Omega’s importance, seemingly debunking that theory.

Omega has been a mystery since the beginning of The Bad Batch. No female Jango Fett clones had ever been seen in canon before, and her apparent lack of growth acceleration was particularly curious. In episode 9, “Bounty Lost,” it was revealed that the Kaminoans’ primary interest in Omega is her genetic purity. Along with Boba Fett, who was originally named Alpha, Omega is the only remaining unaltered clone of Jango Fett. As the clone gene pool grows further away from its starting point over time, that makes Omega crucial to any continued long-term cloning operations.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

In The Bad Batch episode 10, another unique detail about Omega is revealed – her machine-like predilection for strategizing. While staying at Cid’s bar, Omega proves her prowess at the famous holo-chess game introduced in the original Star Wars, beating all comers and paying off the Bad Batch’s debt to Cid with her winnings. While there’s no official mention of this strategic ability being an intentional cloning augmentation, the implication is clear. So, as it currently appears, Omega is valuable to Kamino because of her genetic code, and to the Empire because of her potential military applications.

While none of that precludes her from also being Force-sensitive, it seems unlikely at this point that Omega would also have Jedi-like powers. That plot twist has been done in Star Wars before, and if the Kaminoans were revealed to be capable of such high-level cloning, it would make some other canon stories make a lot less sense. The Imperial Remnant has difficulty with Force-sensitive cloning even as late as years after the end of the Galactic Civil war, so it would be odd if the feat had been accomplished during the Clone Wars.

Overall, it’s probably for the best narratively that Omega isn’t Force-sensitive. The Bad Batch has found its own success by focusing on more ground-level parts of the galaxy in the early Imperial era – stories about shifting local politics and public sentiment toward Palpatine’s regime. That simplicity would be diluted significantly if Omega turned out to be Force-sensitive. However, it seems like there may still be a lot about Omega that Star Wars: The Bad Batch has yet to reveal.

Next: All Star Wars Retcons In The Bad Batch

Rogue Squadron (2023)Release date: Dec 22, 2023





Email



The Sopranos: What Happened To Silvio Dante, Explained

About The Author