the-back-story-on-the-tiktok-necklace

Pearls have been a fashion favorite for a couple of years now, fueled by online images of Harry Styles, Pharrell Williams, Dua Lipa and others draped in the gems.

Pearl earrings, bracelets, brooches, necklaces, headbands, even ankle bracelets are all in demand, but the real stand out is Vivienne Westwood’s three-strand pearl choker. It has appeared so many times on TikTok, worn by so many stars and influencers, that “it’s actually called the TikTok Necklace,” said Jessica Richards, a trend forecaster and founder of JMR Design Consulting in New York.