The Bachelorette ‘Hometown Dates’ & ‘Men Tell All’ release date & time; check details – Republic World

The Bachelorette is already proceeding towards its finale with a lot of drama and connections. Katie Thurston’s The Bachelorette is now left with the final four, Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze, and Michael Allio. The last week’s episode ended on an emotional note and the fans are now waiting for who will be the next to go home in the upcoming episode this week.

Episode 8 aired on 26 July, 8 pm EST, and usually ends at 10:00 pm EST.

The Bachelorette Hometown Dates and Men Tell All Dates

The Bachelorette is all set to bring the Hometown and Men Tell All session which is going to become very interesting and entertaining as per ABC.

The Bachelorette Season 17

According to ABC’s schedule, episode 8 of Bachelorette Season 17 runs for 2 hours from 8 pm EST on Monday as usual.

When are Hometown Dates and Men Tell All in 2021?

The 17th season is approaching its finale and the audience can soon expect the Hometowns and ‘Men Tell All‘. With only three episodes left head of the Men Tell All Special, ABC has already confirmed the schedule for the remaining episodes of The Bachelorette Season 17. The final episode is expected on August 2 followed by ‘After the Final Rose‘ on August 9.

Watch the teaser here:

Many of the fans are expecting to watch the Hometowns on Monday, however, the teaser has not hinted towards anything as such. Moreover, it has focused on Michael Allio’s emotional conversation with Katie along with some clips of the Men Tell All episode.

According to ABC’s schedule for the July 26 episode of The Bachelorette, the synopsis says:

It’s time for Katie’s former suitors to talk it out. But first, one of the men has an emotional realisation about his journey to find love, which leads to a heartbreakingly honest conversation with Katie at the resort. Then, it’s time for the men to get real when they unite for the first time in New Mexico to hash out all the drama and laugh at their mistakes, all in front of a live studio audience. Plus, a look at the final two episodes of the season.

This week’s episode of The Bachelorette is going to be an exciting ride. Get ready for the new episode of The Bachelorette Season 17 on Monday night on ABC.

