The Ascent: Starter Tips, Tricks, How To, Guide – RealSport101

It can be quite daunted when you first start playing The Ascent as it doesn’t hold your hand in any way, even in the first level. It’s well worth sticking with the game so we’re going to offer some help for the early game.

We’ve put together some quick tips and tricks to help make the early stages of The Ascent a little easier so you can go on to enjoy your time on Veles.

The Ascent Tips and Tricks

Balance Your Skill Points

It can be tempting you put all of your early skill points into the health category so you can tank a little more damage. This is actually a strategy that could harm you in the long term as you will suffer in other areas if you neglect to upgrade them.

Ensuring even distribution of skill points means your character gets stronger as a whole rather than it just taking longer for you to die to damage.

Experiment With Weapons

Rather than finding a weapon combination early on that you’re happy with, be sure to mix things up and experiment with the different weapons in The Ascent.

Our best success came from using a high mag assault rifle and launcher combination. It’s best to set up your weapon loadout based on where you’re struggling. As I struggled when faced with mobs of enemies a 100-round weapon helps me take out bigger waves of enemies much quicker.

Navigation

It can be easy to miss, but a quick tap of up on the directional pad will show you how to get to your objective. The in-game mini-map can be difficult to navigate when trying to find an objective so let the game do the hard work for you.

Also, if you’re worried that fast travel isn’t featuring in the early game, you will get access to a taxi service after a couple of hours which lets you get from point a to b much quicker. It does come at a cost, but you should have enough uCreds lying around to cover journeys when you need them.

Sell Your Duplicates

You will pick up a lot of gear and weapons in The Ascent, and this can be sold to merchants for uCreds. The game has a handy feature that allows you to sell your duplicates of an item, leaving you with a single copy whilst earning for the ones you no longer need.

You’ll be surprised how quickly the currency builds up and this allows you to capitalize on better gear and weapons in shops to help make the game a little easier.

Check Your Gear

The Ascent is a fast-paced game and due to this, you may often forget to upgrade your armour as you move through levels. It’s best to stop every 5-10 minutes and run through your inventory just to check you have the best gear equipped.

It sounds basic, but it can catch you out. Also, make sure you run through each of the stats for each piece of gear. Sometimes it will come down to fine margins and situational enemies that determine what gear you need to equip.