The Ascent developers working to bring DLSS to PC version on Game Pass – VG247

By Stephany Nunneley



31 July 2021 21:09 GMT

Apparently, the Steam version of The Ascent and the PC version available through Game Pass are not the same.

This is according to players of The Ascent on PC that noticed the Game Pass version does not support Nvidia’s DLSS and that ray tracing doesn’t work.

Seems Neon Giant is on the case though, as it has stated it is working to bring the two versions to parity.

“It is being looked at, with the intent of fixing it/bringing it to parity with Steam across the board,” said studio co-founder Tor Frick on Twitter.

“We are working with our partners on addressing this as soon as we can. Build processes are different for the two versions, not just a storefront swap” (thanks, Eurogamer).

