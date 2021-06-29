the-apartment-where-21-year-old-chidinma-ojukwu-killed-super-tv-ceo-(photos)

Photos of the apartment where the gruesome murder of Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga took place has been shared online.

Recall that the late billionaire was allegedly murdered by 21-year-old UNILAG student, Chidinma Ojukwu at an Airbnb apartment in Lagos.

TVC who gained entry into the apartment shared video of the one-bedroom short let apartment, which still evidence which showed the victim was murdered there. According to TVC, there was blood at different corners of the apartment which was scattered.

Former DSS Assistant Director, Dennis Amachree urged security agencies to use the evidence obtained from the scene and phone records to nab those who allegedly collaborated with Chidinma to commit the crime.