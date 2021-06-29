Home hearsay The apartment where 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu killed Super TV CEO (Photos)
hearsay

The apartment where 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu killed Super TV CEO (Photos)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
the-apartment-where-21-year-old-chidinma-ojukwu-killed-super-tv-ceo-(photos)

Photos of the apartment where the gruesome murder of Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga took place has been shared online.

Recall that the late billionaire was allegedly murdered by 21-year-old UNILAG student, Chidinma Ojukwu at an Airbnb apartment in Lagos.

TVC who gained entry into the apartment shared video of the one-bedroom short let apartment, which still evidence which showed the victim was murdered there. According to TVC, there was blood at different corners of the apartment which was scattered.

Former DSS Assistant Director, Dennis Amachree urged security agencies to use the evidence obtained from the scene and phone records to nab those who allegedly collaborated with Chidinma to commit the crime.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigerian couple welcome twins after 16 years of...

Good Samaritans clear the N400k hospital bill of...

Baba Ijesha returns to Instagram, shares a video...

Chidinma Ojukwu recounts how she met late Super...

Seller crashes a customer’s Ferrari in Abuja. (Video)

Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal money...

Video of 21-year-old confessed killer, Chidinma, smoking

“I’m single, no children at age 52, yet...

Nigerian Lady receives N2.5 million after saying YES...

“A housemate will set the house ablaze for...

Leave a Reply