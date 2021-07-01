the-amazing-hubble-telescope-has-suddenly-stopped-working

(CNN) On April 24, 1990, the Space Shuttle Discovery was launched. Discovery’s engines and boosters thundered away as the spacecraft was pushed upward with over a million pounds of thrust. It achieved orbit in a mere eight and a half minutes.

While the launch of any space-going vehicle is a glorious spectacle, this particular mission was special. Safely nestled in its cargo bay was the powerful Hubble Space Telescope, which would become the most successful of its kind. Quite literally, Hubble has caused the astronomical community to rewrite the textbooks.

However, it is possible that its reign has ended. On June 13, a crucial component that operated the telescope stopped working. The instrument automatically placed itself in safe mode and it notified NASA operators of the situation. The operators have tried valiantly to fix the wayward computer, but they failed. As of this Wednesday, the Hubble Space Telescope is not operational.

Hubble has peered to great distances, seeing the most distant galaxy ever observed — one that formed 400 million years after the Big Bang, a mere 3% of the universe’s current age. At closer distances, it has photographed hundreds of thousands of ancient galaxies that formed long before the Earth even existed — each galaxy a vast and thriving stellar metropolis, where hundreds of billions of stars were born, lived their lives and died. These galaxies existed nearly ten billion years before the Earth existed.

The Hubble Telescope discovered moons orbiting Pluto and it proved that almost every galaxy has a supermassive black hole at its heart. It has even helped create a vast three-dimensional map of dark matter — a substance that can’t be seen and the existence of which we can only infer through precise astronomical measurements of ordinary matter. By any measure, the Hubble Space Telescope is a singularly successful instrument.