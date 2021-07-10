The 830PS SCV12 is the ultimate Lamborghini track car | GRR – Goodwood Road and Racing

It has only the Aston Martin Valkyrie to rival it for loudest in show in the Supercar Run. It’s not just an Aventador with a latter-day GT1 treatment on the bodywork, either. The engine and transmission have been flipped, with the new XTRAC six-speed sequential gearbox that replaces the Aventador’s ISR unit, now hanging out back.

The 6.5-litre V12, unburdened by measures to limit emissions and noise and with a dusting of upgrades, now produces over 830PS (610kW). We suspect this will remain the most powerful non-hybridised iteration of the Lamborghini V12 indefinitely. The body, crazy as it is, improves high-speed stability with its sheer length, while also producing more downforce than a GT3 car.