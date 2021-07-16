The 6 Coolest Laptop CPUs Of 2021 (So Far) – CRN

It’s Mainly Intel Vs. AMD In 2021, For Now

It’s halfway through the year, and the market for laptop processors is more competitive than ever.

That competition is mainly between Intel, the dominant provider of laptop CPUs, and AMD, which is giving Intel a serious challenge with the company’s Ryzen brand. Intel, on the other hand, continues to hold the claim for fastest clock speeds, even as AMD says its CPUs can best Intel’s in single-threaded performance thanks to new architectural improvements.

[Related:



The 10 Hottest Semiconductor Startups Of 2021 (So Far)



]

Both semiconductor companies have released multiple new families of processors this year while Apple has yet to announce or release the successor to last year’s M1. Qualcomm also has been quiet so far about the follow-up to last year’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, though the company’s new CEO, Cristiano Amon, said he intends to best Apple and others in the future with a new chip design.

What follows are the six coolest laptop CPUs that have been announced or released in 2021 so far, which includes top-performing processors like Intel’s Core i7 and AMD’s Ryzen 9.

For more of the biggest startups, products and news stories of 2021 so far, click here.