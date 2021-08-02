the-6-best-oven-ranges-designers-often-choose-for-kitchen-renovations

MarketWatch

I’m one of America’s top spine surgeons, and this is the $800 mattress I sleep on each night: ‘A proper mattress can prevent chronic back pain.’

The mattress you sleep on matters: “Even if you’re not currently having back pain, using a proper mattress can prevent chronic back pain in the future,” says Johns Hopkins-educated spinal and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, who heads up the The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress is a medium-firm memory foam mattress that dissipates heat to allow for cooler sleep — that Okubadejo likes because it provides his back with stability when sleeping, but also allows him to sink slightly into the bed for a comfortable night’s sleep “Too-firm mattresses may be too stiff to allow the spine to curve naturally,” says Okubadejo, who specializes in the treatment of degenerative spinal disease, spinal deformity and cervical, lumbar and thoracic conditions.