the-6-best-oven-ranges-designers-often-choose-for-kitchen-renovations

BGR
5 home upgrades under $25 that Amazon shoppers are totally obsessed with
Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last … The post 5 home upgrades under $25 that Amazon shoppers are totally obsessed with appeared first on BGR.
MarketWatch
I’m one of America’s top spine surgeons, and this is the $800 mattress I sleep on each night: ‘A proper mattress can prevent chronic back pain.’
The mattress you sleep on matters: “Even if you’re not currently having back pain, using a proper mattress can prevent chronic back pain in the future,” says Johns Hopkins-educated spinal and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, who heads up the The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress is a medium-firm memory foam mattress that dissipates heat to allow for cooler sleep — that Okubadejo likes because it provides his back with stability when sleeping, but also allows him to sink slightly into the bed for a comfortable night’s sleep “Too-firm mattresses may be too stiff to allow the spine to curve naturally,” says Okubadejo, who specializes in the treatment of degenerative spinal disease, spinal deformity and cervical, lumbar and thoracic conditions.
Bravo
Vicki Gunvalson Shares a Peek Inside Her Newly Furnished OC House
After saying goodbye to her beloved Coto de Caza house earlier this year, Vicki Gunvalson is quickly settling into her new residence in the same neighborhood. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum previously showed off the gorgeous kitchen transformation in her new digs — and now, she’s sharing another look inside the stunning home. On July 31, Vicki took to Instagram to offer a glimpse inside the newly furnished house. As captured in the series of snapshots, the beautiful Orange County abod
GOBankingRates
7 Easy Home Renovations for $5,000 or Less
Chances are, you’ve spent more time than ever at home in the past year. This has likely caused you to zero in on home improvements you’d like to make. Find Out: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your…
Consumer Reports
Cordless Tire Inflators Review | Air Inflators
When you shop through retailer links on our site, we may earn affiliate commissions. 100% of the fees we collect are used to support our nonprofit mission. Learn more. Proper tire inflation is k…
Popular Mechanics
We Found the Best Paint Colors for Small Spaces
Ask interior designers how to make a small room look bigger, and you’ll get a lot of different answers—especially when it comes to paint. Other designers will encourage you to try a darker or bolder color like one of these best blue paint colors or best green paint colors. When it comes to picking out a bedroom paint color for your smallest guest room or choosing a bathroom paint color for your tiny half bathroom, you really can’t go wrong as long as you choose a color you love.
ArtNews
Achieve Amazing Feats of Clay With the Best Needle Tools for Ceramics
Necessary for etching, trimming, cutting, incising, scoring, and piercing clay, a needle tool is a must-have for any ceramicist—professional or recreational, beginner or advanced. Needle tools come in many forms. If you want to reduce hand strain, look for a product with a rubber grip, or if you want a more traditional model, go with […]
