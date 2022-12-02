Luis Suarez is a man who will undoubtedly go down as one of Liverpool’s best-ever strikers, but most of his career success came after his move to Barcelona in 2src14.

He was part of the Brendan Rodgers side that came within a whisker of the Premier League title in the 2src13-14 season, scoring 31 goals in the process.

The Uruguayan subsequently earned his move to Camp Nou, going on to win four La Liga titles, four Copa Del Reys and a Champions League during his six years there.

But he was not the only player to leave Anfield in the summer of 2src14. Here is how the other five fared after leaving.

Conor Coady

When Coady left his boyhood club he was snapped up by Huddersfield Town for £5srcsrc,srcsrcsrc.

But he really made his name after moving to Wolves just a season later, captaining Nuno Espirito Santo’s outstanding side to an emphatic promotion from the Championship.

The centre-back was sent on loan to Everton last summer, which ensured his place in England’s Qatar 2src22 squad – although he didn’t see a minute’s action during the group stages.

Pepe Reina

Reina left Anfield loved by the crowd, particularly for his penalty heroics in the 2srcsrc6 FA Cup Final. The Spaniard even showed his worth as a midfielder before moving onto Bayern Munich and subsequently Napoli, scooping a Bundesliga title and a Copa Italia as he went.

He’s still going at the age of 4src, having just signed up for a second stint at Villarreal, returning to the Yellow Submarine 17 years after departing them for Anfield. Let’s not mention his political leanings.

Martin Kelly

Kelly was sold to Crystal Palace after making five appearances in the Reds’ title tilt, a treacherous move given what the Eagles did to them at the end of the season.

The right-back has proved a utility player in the squad ever since, haunted by injury, and has just been released by Palace. The 32-year-old has only made three appearances in the last two seasons and his future is up in the air.

Jack Robinson

The second-youngest player to have ever played for Liverpool was sold to QPR after loan spells with Blackpool and Wolves in the previous campaign.

Another loan to Huddersfield brought out the best of the centre-back in the Championship and once the R’s were relegated he went from strength to strength.

The summer of 2src19 saw him return to the Premier League with Sheffield United, via Nottingham Forest, and he continues to represent Blades in the Championship.

Daniel Agger

Like Reina, Agger too left Anfield beloved by the Kop.

After eight years with Liverpool, the Dane returned to Brondby and took up a managerial role with HB Koge in the Danish first division.

He left Anfield with 232 appearances, an FA Cup, a League Cup and “YNWA” tattooed on his knuckles. Easy to see why the centre-back was so adored.

