The 5 outfits Lady Kitty Spencer wore to her wedding to Michael Lewis – The Independent

Lady Kitty Spencer wore a series of hand-made gowns created by Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding to Michael Lewis at the weekend.

The 30-year-old aristocrat, whose aunt is the late Princess of Wales, married the 62-year-old fashion tycoon in a lavish Italian ceremony at Villa Aldobrandini on the outskirts of Rome.

For the occasion, Spencer teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana, whom she is a global ambassador for, to create five bespoke gowns that she would wear across the three-day event.

Dolce & Gabbana announced the collaboration on Instagram alongside a video detailing how each of the gowns was crafted for Spencer.

“@kitty.spencer chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana on the most important day of her life,” the caption read.

“For this unique event, #DolceGabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride, the passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion.”

The lace wedding dress was inspired by the gown worn by Spencer’s mother, Victoria Lockwood, to her 1989 wedding to Earl Spencer, taking cues from Grace Kelly’s wedding dress from her 1956 nuptials to the Prince of Monaco.

It featured a Victorian-style high neckline with an intricate sheer lace boned bodice complete with puffed-up shoulders and a full skirt.

It also featured an impressive train that conjured up similarities with her late aunt’s famous 25ft train at her wedding to Prince Charles.

According to The Telegraph, the first accompanying gown, worn by Spencer to a dinner on Friday evening ahead of the ceremony, was a pale blue tulle frock featuring floral embroidery.

The second, worn for a post-ceremony dinner, was a green and cream creation featuring a full skirt and a bodice embellished with flower patterns and crystals.

Spencer later changed into a cocktail dress made from gold and silver beads.

Finally, the following day, Spencer changed into a white Mikado silk dress featuring applique flowers on the bodice and sequins.

Those in attendance on the big day included Elon Musk, Jade Holland Cooper and Emma Thynn.