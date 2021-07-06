The 4 Best Google Chrome Extensions for Writers – MUO – MakeUseOf

Chrome extensions can make your life a lot easier, especially as a writer. Here are some of the best ones!

Having a good Google Chrome extension can make you productive and enhance the quality of your work. Various extensions are available to help you write better.

Here are a few extensions for the Google Chrome browser that will help you manage your research, improve the quality of content, and reduce distractions.

1. Grammarly

This extension checks the text for spelling and grammar mistakes. Free users of Grammarly can access limited features, and premium users can access all the features.

This extension is handy when you are composing emails or editing a document in Google Docs. To view suggestions for the text, click the Grammarly icon at the bottom right of the window.

To view and configure more settings such as selecting the language, enabling predictions, synonyms, click the Grammarly extension icon in the Chrome browser.

2. OneTab

If you are busy researching a topic, it is imperative to have multiple websites open at a time. However, managing many tabs overwhelms you and uses system resources.

The OneTab extension combines and saves all the open websites in a list for future reference.

You can close your system or the browser without the fear of losing this list.

To use this extension, click the OneTab icon in the browser. All the open tabs are combined into a list.

You can save the tab group, provide a meaningful name or lock it.

This extension is created for multilingual writers. It helps you write in multiple languages and supports the following four input methods:

Input Method Editors (IME) : The keystrokes are mapped to the selected language

: The keystrokes are mapped to the selected language Transliteration : It converts text phonetics based on the sound of one language to another.

: It converts text phonetics based on the sound of one language to another. Virtual Keyboard : It enables you to type in the selected language directly.

: It enables you to type in the selected language directly. Handwriting: It allows you to draw or write characters on a device that has a touch screen.

To open the Google Input Tools, click the icon in the Chrome browser and then click Extension Options. Double-click the input tools you want to use, and they get added to the right-hand panel.

To make changes to the input tools, select Extension Options.

Organize the input tools by clicking the up or down arrows displayed on the right side of the panel. To deselect an input tool, click it and then click the arrow pointing left.

4. StayFocusd

It is common for writers to procrastinate or get distracted by social media platforms or entertainment websites. But it becomes a problem when you are working on a tight deadline.

StayFocusd extension enables you to concentrate on writing by blocking websites and content. There are many options to configure how and when you want to use this extension. For example, you can click the logo to block the current website.

Additional configurations, such as restricting the duration, days, or specific timeslot to spend on a website, can be made under Settings.

You can also add websites to the Blocked Sites list.

The Nuclear Option is helpful when you want to focus on writing for a prolonged period. You can select the sites, type of content, and the duration you wish to block them.

You can also schedule the Nuclear option and frequency. However, you cannot cancel this configuration till the configured time elapses.

Don’t Let Distractions Stop You From Creating Quality Content

There are different ways to get more done in a short time frame and maintain the quality of your work. Having good extensions is an important step in this direction. Research the extensions best suited to your work and verify that they are safe to install.

Take mindful breaks between your writing to avoid burnout. We hope that these extensions will help you become an efficient writer.





