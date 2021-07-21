The 10 Best Website Builders Of 2021 – Forbes

To compile our list of best website builders, Forbes Advisor gathered thousands of data points on the top website builders—and their several plans—and categorized the data into five core categories and 43 subcategories.

We paid special attention to the pricing of the various plans; factors such as storage, bandwidth, tools, templates and mobile responsiveness; customer service; and user reviews. We also included an expert rating to account for qualitative things such as popularity and stand-out features or policies.

What’s a Mobile-Responsive Site?

A mobile-responsive site is one that automatically adjusts images, text and design elements to show up quickly and appropriately for a mobile phone. According to Google Analytics stats, more than 60% of traffic is mobile in the U.S., so it’s important that your site is mobile-responsive.

What is AMP?

To ensure your blog loads quickly on mobile devices, it should be AMP-optimized. AMP stands for accelerated mobile pages. It’s an effort by Google (and many more collaborators) to speed up mobile traffic to make the user experience better. If your website builder offers an AMP feature, use it! It’ll likely help you rank higher in search engines, but more importantly, it improves your site visitors’ experience on your site.

What is Dropshipping?

Dropshipping is a popular e-commerce business that doesn’t require you to buy and stock inventory. You essentially “shop” for products you want to sell and put them in your online store. When someone purchases from you, they’ll pay the retail price you set, you pay the wholesale price, and then the order is sent to the dropshipper, who fulfills the order. It’s an affordable and easy way to start an e-commerce business.

Website Builder vs CMS: What’s the Difference?

A website builder is typically an all-in-one solution that includes web hosting, a domain name and a site editor, but not always. A CMS is a content management system, and it’s used to help you manage blog posts, images, videos, and other content that you publish on a website. Site builders usually include a CMS, and a CMS can include a site editor, like WordPress.

Why Do Website Builders Have App Markets?

The best website builders include app markets to let you extend the functionality of your website. For example, you may want to add email marketing and popups to your website, but if that feature isn’t built into your website builder, you should be able to add an app or plugin that can add those features. Some apps and plugins are free, while others may come with monthly or annual costs.

What is a Theme or Template?

The terms theme and template are usually interchangeable. They’re pre-built designs that usually include menu navigation with the most common pages (home, about, contact, blog), a header and a footer. WordPress calls its pre-built designs themes, while Wix calls them templates. Really, there’s no difference.

Why Do Website Builders Include SSL Certificates?

A secure sockets layer (SSL) certificate is a file that encrypts data transfers to and from a website. So, when someone visits your secure website or enters information in any fields on your site (forms, username, password, credit card details), the SSL certificate keeps that data private. It’s important to have that security on your site for the end-user, but it also helps with your ranking in search engines.