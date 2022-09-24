´That´s what Barcelona are all about´ – Aubameyang welcomes ´exciting´ Lewandowski arrival

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has welcomed the additional competition for a starting spot at Barcelona and says landing Robert Lewandowski “is what the club is all about”.

Barca pulled off a coup of sorts earlier this week when bringing in prolific striker Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to €5srcmillion.

Lewandowski outscored every other player across Europe’s top five leagues last season with 5src goals in 46 appearances, six more than next-best Karim Benzema.

The Poland international’s 312 Bundesliga goals with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund is the second-most of any player in the competition’s history, behind only Gerd Muller (365).

Lewandowski’s arrival could see February signing Aubameyang playing a bit-part role this term, but the ex-Arsenal man is relishing the chance to link up with his former team-mate.

“I was really excited because I know him well, we played together at Dortmund and had some nice times over there,” Aubameyang told ESPN.

“I was just happy and when this was official we are reunited and we had some fun words about the past.

“I’m really happy because this is how Barcelona will compete, with great strikers and that’s what this club is all about.

“Obviously I think we have more experience, we can maybe do better than the past in Dortmund, I am sure about that.

“Personally, I will try to give my best and I’m sure he will [as well]. We will hope we have better numbers than in the past.”

Aubameyang scored 13 goals in 23 games for Barcelona after arriving at Camp Nou in early February – more than double that of any of his team-mates over the same period.

He scored at a rate of one goal every 116 minutes, compared to a goal every 8src minutes for Lewandowski with Bayern across the whole of the 2src21-22 campaign.

However, asked if he has been informed by head coach Xavi if he will be used alongside Lewandowski, Aubameyang said: “Yes, a little bit.

“He was talking to all of us that we have to compete this year to win titles. Of course, when you talk about trophies we need a competitive team.

“That’s why we have a lot of strikers and midfielders and defenders. This is the way to achieve things this season.”

Ousmane Dembele also signed a new contract with Barcelona in what has been a positive transfer window, despite the Catalan giants’ well-publicised financial issues.

“That’s definitely a boost,” Aubameyang said of Dembele’s new deal. “He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with.

“I’m sure about that because his quality is something crazy and every time I play with him I enjoy it on the pitch. I’m really happy he re-signed.

“Everyone was a bit scared because we didn’t know if we would re-sign or not. In the end he did.

“I’m sure he knows Barcelona is one of the best clubs in the world so this is the place to be.”