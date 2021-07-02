‘That’s real love’: Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton give loyal Suns fans props – Arizona Sports

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with teammates Deandre Ayton #22 and Chris Paul #3 following the team’s series win against the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It was undoubtedly a whirlwind of emotions following the Phoenix Suns’ NBA Finals-clinching win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

And while the victory may have taken place in Los Angeles, the backing the Suns have seen all season from Phoenix and across the state of Arizona wasn’t lost in the moment.

“That’s real love. That’s a relationship that it’s hard to explain in words,” Devin Booker said after the win. “I tell people all the time, ‘Phoenix is my third home.’ They’ve embraced me that way since Day 1. I’ve put my head down, I’ve worked, I’ve been through a lot of [expletive], honestly. But just being who I am and seeing the bigger picture, having the tunnel vision on what this can be.

“I’ve seen the parade when they didn’t even win the Finals, they just made the Finals. Three hundred thousand people out there right in front of the arena. The love has been there since I’ve been here, even when we were at the bottom, they still showed up to games. Love around the city has always been there. Phoenix is my city.”

Booker has certainly been through it. After dwelling near the bottom of the NBA standings since his arrival to the Valley during the 2015-16 season, the guard has made the most of his first postseason run. Through his first 16 NBA playoff games, the guard is averaging 27 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Suns’ .302 winning percentage for the five years leading up to this season is the lowest ever for a team to make the championship round.

Ayton echoed a similar sentiment. Being that the big man has spent high school, college and his NBA life in the state of Arizona, he’s seen a lot of the toil the organization has been through.

“Being a Phoenix Sun, I would say it’s amazing, man, because you know the type of fans and city behind you in a way,” Ayton said Wednesday. “First of all, the organization and your teammates is lit, they all show the same love, they all feel like family. But when the city got you? Yeah, I’ve been feeling that all year. When the city’s got you that’s when you really lock in.

“We play more than just for the family and the organization and your teammates. We’re playing for the fans and putting on a show for them. Give them something to talk about and have a little step in their walk. Just being a Phoenix Sun, I’ve been here since I was 16 and I’ve seen everything, I’ve seen how the organization was, I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen Book when he first got to Phoenix, I was in the 11th grade.”

The Suns and their fans now have to sit through a waiting game as the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks enter their Eastern Conference matchup Thursday night with the series tied 2-2.

