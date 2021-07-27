That 5G BlackBerry phone you’ve been dying for is still on the way – Android Police

It’s all too easy to get caught up in the hype surrounding new phones. Maybe you’re excited for Google’s Pixel 6 and its Whitechapel chip, or you’re dying to get your hands on Samsung’s latest stylus-friendly foldable. Regardless of your personal preference, there are all sorts of devices ready to launch over the next few months. But forget all of them — they’re old news. We know what you’re really looking for: keyboards, 5G, and one of the hottest brands from the 2000s. That’s right, folks — another BlackBerry phone is still in the works.

In case you forgot, last summer, BlackBerry’s brand was scooped up by Texas startup OnwardMobility, just months after TCL called it quits. At the time, it promised a 5G-capable, keyboard-equipped phone to arrive in the first half of 2021. I’m no math expert, but it’s nearly August, and OnwardMobility has yet to ship — or even announce — anything.

Thankfully, the dream is still alive, as the company has built a waitlist program for its upcoming device (via XDA Developers). Before rushing over with your credit card in hand, keep in mind that the BlackBerry device that comes out of this partnership doesn’t seem close to finished. Not only is the planned 2021 date no longer listed, but OnwardMobility’s “Pre-Commitment Program” also asks potential customers to voice their opinions on “product features and functionality.” The site also promises exclusive updates on the phone, in addition to pre-order options sometime in the future.

When signing up, you’ll be asked some basic information, like your name, email address, and mobile provider. You can also input how many BlackBerry phones you plan to buy, with options ranging from “1-4” to “1000+.” While it’s definitely intended for corporate usage, you can personally put me down for 347 units.

Jokes aside, it’s entirely possible that OnwardMobility’s 5G-ready BlackBerry phone will be a perfectly capable enterprise-friendly Android device whenever it finally ships. However, we’ll have to keep waiting to find out anything substantial about it.