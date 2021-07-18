Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, will miss Game 5 for Milwaukee Bucks – ESPN

6:11 PM ET Tim BontempsESPN

PHOENIX — Milwaukee Bucks guard Thanasis Antetokounmpo entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocol Saturday afternoon, and was listed as out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals later that night.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, was not listed on the league’s 1:30 p.m. injury report before appearing on the 5:30 p.m. edition.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 29 Sunday, has played a total of 45 minutes across 13 playoff games. He played 93 seconds in Milwaukee’s Game 3 win, the lone time he’s played through the first four games of the NBA Finals.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul missed the first two games of the Western Conference finals after he tested positive for COVID-19.