Thai Tourism Minister: We’re 100% ready for Phuket reopening

For the first time in 15 months, Thailand’s tourist hotspot Phuket is letting vaccinated international tourists in without quarantine requirement. Thailand is pinning hope on the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ scheme to revive its tourism which is vital to its economy. CNN’s Paula Hancocks reports.

Source: CNN

Best of Travel (17 Videos)

