Thai red duck and mango curry

Ready in 25 minutes

4 duck breasts, skin scored



For the duck dressing:



2 tbsp soy sauce



2 tsp runny honey



1 tsp toasted sesame seeds



For the curry:



1 tsp rapeseed oil



4 spring onions, sliced



2 garlic cloves, sliced



4 tsp red curry paste



400ml coconut milk



2 heads pak choi or Chinese leaves



1 under-ripe mango, peeled, stoned and finely shredded



1 tbsp fish sauce



4 tbsp chopped fresh coriander



juice 1 lime, plus wedges to serve



25g salted peanuts, chopped to serve

1 Combine the dressing ingredients and set to one side. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the spring onions and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the curry paste and cook for one minute. Add the coconut milk, bring almost to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the Chinese leaves and mango and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce, lime juice and coriander.

2 Meanwhile, heat a large frying pan and place the duck, skin side down in the pan and turn the heat down. Cook over a very low heat to render the fat – about 8 minutes, depending on how fatty they are. Turn up the heat to crisp the skin then turn over and cook for 2-3 minutes depending on how you like your duck. Allow to reset before slicing.

3 Serve with sticky rice, spoon the curry over and top with the sliced duck. Drizzle over the dressing, scatter with the peanuts and some fresh chilli if you fancy.

