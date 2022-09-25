Home HEALTH Thai red duck and mango curry
Thai red duck and mango curry

Ready in 25 minutes 

4 duck breasts, skin scored


For the duck dressing:


2 tbsp soy sauce


2 tsp runny honey


1 tsp toasted sesame seeds


For the curry:


1 tsp rapeseed oil


4 spring onions, sliced


2 garlic cloves, sliced


4 tsp red curry paste


400ml coconut milk


2 heads pak choi or Chinese leaves


1 under-ripe mango, peeled, stoned and finely shredded


1 tbsp fish sauce


4 tbsp chopped fresh coriander


juice 1 lime, plus wedges to serve


25g salted peanuts, chopped to serve

1 Combine the dressing ingredients and set to one side. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the spring onions and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the curry paste and cook for one minute. Add the coconut milk, bring almost to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the Chinese leaves and mango and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce, lime juice and coriander.

2 Meanwhile, heat a large frying pan and place the duck, skin side down in the pan and turn the heat down. Cook over a very low heat to render the fat – about 8 minutes, depending on how fatty they are. Turn up the heat to crisp the skin then turn over and cook for 2-3 minutes depending on how you like your duck. Allow to reset before slicing.

3 Serve with sticky rice, spoon the curry over and top with the sliced duck. Drizzle over the dressing, scatter with the peanuts and some fresh chilli if you fancy.

