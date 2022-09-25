Thai red duck and mango curry

Ready in 25 minutes
4 duck breasts, skin scored
For the duck dressing:
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tsp runny honey
1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
For the curry:
1 tsp rapeseed oil
4 spring onions, sliced
2 garlic cloves, sliced
4 tsp red curry paste
400ml coconut milk
2 heads pak choi or Chinese leaves
1 under-ripe mango, peeled, stoned and finely shredded
1 tbsp fish sauce
4 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
juice 1 lime, plus wedges to serve
25g salted peanuts, chopped to serve
1 Combine the dressing ingredients and set to one side. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the spring onions and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the curry paste and cook for one minute. Add the coconut milk, bring almost to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the Chinese leaves and mango and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce, lime juice and coriander.
2 Meanwhile, heat a large frying pan and place the duck, skin side down in the pan and turn the heat down. Cook over a very low heat to render the fat – about 8 minutes, depending on how fatty they are. Turn up the heat to crisp the skin then turn over and cook for 2-3 minutes depending on how you like your duck. Allow to reset before slicing.
3 Serve with sticky rice, spoon the curry over and top with the sliced duck. Drizzle over the dressing, scatter with the peanuts and some fresh chilli if you fancy.