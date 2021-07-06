TFT 11.14 patch notes – Legionnaire and Volibear buffs – PCGamesN

Alongside the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, Teamfight Tactics is getting some balance changes of its own. For those playing through the current season of the autobattler game, Reckoning, the latest patch notes are now on the PBE, alongside the League of Legends 11.14 patch notes.

There’s also a mid-set update on the way, which “sees the sun set on Shadow items”. Yes, that’s right, Shadow is out, and Radiant is in, introducing Radiant Rabadon’s Deathcap, Radiant Quicksilver, and Radiant Banshee’s Claw, which provide their own unique Radiant bonuses. The mid-set update also adds a loot orb called Divine Blessing, providing the same essential contents for any player below 40 health; the contents includes a combination of items, gold, consumables, a spatula, and champions. Sometimes losing isn’t so bad.

The Teamfight Tactics blog post contains everything you need to know about the mid-set update, including what lies in store for Shadow Emblems now Shadow items are leaving the game. But stick around to see the balance changes coming in the TFT 11.14 update, courtesy of Surrenderat20, including champion nerfs and buffs.

TFT 11.14 patch champion changes

Tier 1

Gragas



Damage reduction from 40/50/60% to 35/45/60%

Tier 2

Sett



HP increase to 750 from 700



Damage increase from 160/180/200 to 170/185/200

HP increase to 750 from 700 Damage increase from 160/180/200 to 170/185/200 Brand



HP increase to 600 from 550

Tier 3

Yasuo



Spell damage decrease from 250/350/700 to 250/350/650



Bonus true damage decrease from 25/35/70 to 25/35/65

Spell damage decrease from 250/350/700 to 250/350/650 Bonus true damage decrease from 25/35/70 to 25/35/65 Zyra



Damage decrease from 200/325/700 to 200/325/650

Damage decrease from 200/325/700 to 200/325/650 Nocturne



HP increase to 650 from 600

Tier 4

Ivern



Daisy health decrease from 1500/2500/10000 to 1500/2400/10000

Daisy health decrease from 1500/2500/10000 to 1500/2400/10000 Rell



Mana decrease from 80/140 to 80/150

Tier 5

Garen



Shield duration decrease from 5s to 4s



Shield decrease from 40/50/200% to 35/45/200%

Shield duration decrease from 5s to 4s Shield decrease from 40/50/200% to 35/45/200% Volibear



Damage increase from 150/250/2000 to 150/300/5000



Stun duration increase from 2.5/3/10 to 2.5/3.5/10

Damage increase from 150/250/2000 to 150/300/5000 Stun duration increase from 2.5/3/10 to 2.5/3.5/10 Darius



% AD increase from 180/220/2000% to 200/225/2000%

% AD increase from 180/220/2000% to 200/225/2000% Viego



Damage decrease from 200/300/1500 to 180/300/1500

TFT 11.14 patch Trait changes

Although we’re unsure of the Forgotten’s future now Shadow items are being removed, Riot has teased that there’s more content on the way to answer those burning questions. For now, though, Legionnaire is getting a decent buff to its attack speed across all units.

Skirmisher



9 unit AD increase from 10 to 12

9 unit AD increase from 10 to 12 Spellweaver



2 unit AP increase from 20% to 25%



4 unit AP increase from 50% to 55%



6 unit AP increase from 80% to 85%

2 unit AP increase from 20% to 25% 4 unit AP increase from 50% to 55% 6 unit AP increase from 80% to 85% Legionnaire



4 unit attack speed increase from 60% to 65%



6 unit attack speed increase from 110% to 120%



8 unit attack speed increase from 195% to 200%

That’s everything in the TFT 11.14 patch for now, but we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest news on the mid-set update and any new changes hitting the PBE.

