tff-elections:-karia-set-to-retain-seat-unopposed

The electoral body has indicated the incumbent is the only candidate remaining in the contest for the top seat

Wallace Karia is expected to be announced as the winner of the Tanzanian Football Federation presidential race after Hawa Mninga and Evans Mgeusa were not cleared to vie.



The TFF will hold its national elections on July 7 and Karia is expected to retain the seat unopposed after the duo were not cleared by the elections board. Mninga and Mgeusa have not indicated that they will appeal against the decision that was made to bar them from challenging Karia.



“According to the election regulations that I have, if one remains in the race unopposed, then he is not going to be subjected to an election process,” Benjamin Karume, the election’s vice-chair, told Mwanaspoti.

“According to the previous electoral code, stakeholders were asked to either vote yes or no for or against a candidate, but this time around, if one person remains in the race, then he is going to be announced as the winner.”



“The approval of a candidate who has remained alone in a given race will not be done through voting because he was already taken through the nomination process that cleared them to stand for a given seat, which means he is qualified.



“Those who were not cleared to run for a given seat have room to make an appeal before July 13.”



Initially, Ally Salehe, Oscar Oscar, and Ally Mayay Tembele were barred in the preliminary nomination round from running for the presidency because they lacked the support of five stakeholders.

Rahim Kagenzi, Deogratias Mutungi, Abbas Tarimba and Zahoro Haji came with nomination papers but did not return them for verification and clearance.



Salehe had called on the elections board to take actions against Karia, arguing the incumbent started his campaign early, before the dates stipulated for vote searching.

Karia’s reign has been regularly criticised for alleged bias, especially against Yanga SC, but he has always defended himself against those claims.



The most controversial issue – and that remains fully unresolved – was the transfer of Bernard Morrison from Yanga to Simba, where the TFF’s Players’ Status Committee allowed the Ghanaian to move, despite Timu ya Wananchi claiming the winger had an active contract.