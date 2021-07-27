texas-speaker-signs-first-warrant-for-democratic-lawmaker-who-fled-state-to-block-voting-bill

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) has signed a warrant for the arrest of a Democratic legislator who fled the state earlier this month to prevent Republicans from passing new voting restrictions, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The warrant, signed Sunday, is the first against the lawmakers. It directs law enforcement to take state Rep. Philip Cortez into custody after he returns to Austin. It’s unlikely to be carried out immediately because it cannot be enforced outside of Texas, per the Post.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The 56 statehouse Democrats all face possible arrest upon returning to the state.

What they’re saying: “This past week I attempted to work with Republican leadership to reach a resolution to HB 3,” Cortez said, per the Post.

“I owe a duty to my constituents to do everything I can to stop this harmful legislation.”

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.