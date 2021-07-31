-
-
The Telegraph
Three throws, three fails: Team GB’s comeback king Lawrence Okoye out in minutes
Months of anticipation, years of training, a lifetime of dreaming and it was all over in a matter of minutes for Lawrence Okoye. On the first morning of track and field at the Tokyo Games the former NFL defensive tackle was back in the circle-throwing-circle, pursuing glory in the sport which he made his name. With Mo Farah falling short and Jesscia Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford long retired, the sight of Okoye was a welcome throwback to our favourite sporting summer. He was Team GB’s sole entr
-
GeekWire
Scientists share a wiring diagram tracing connections for 200,000 mouse brain cells
Neuroscientists from Seattle’s Allen Institute and other research institutions have wrapped up a five-year, multimillion-dollar project with the release of a high-resolution 3-D map showing the connections between 200,000 cells in a clump of mouse brain about as big as a grain of sand. The data collection, which is now publicly available online, was developed as part of the Machine Intelligence From Cortical Networks program, or MICrONS for short. MICrONS was funded in 2016 with $100 million in
-
Associated Press
AP Top 25 Podcast: Big Ten preview and realignment is back
Ohio State is favored to win a fifth straight Big Ten title and Michigan and Nebraska are trying to change their trajectories in critical seasons for their alumni coaches. Wisconsin and Iowa are the favorites in the West Division, but that always seems to produce a surprise contender or two.
-
Associated Press
Phillies acquire Gibson, Kennedy in trade with Rangers
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, bolstering their staff in a deadline trade Friday in which they got the Texas Rangers’ top starter and closer in exchange for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects. Texas also sent pitching prospect Hans Crouse, a second-round draft pick four years ago, and cash to the Phillies. Howard (0-2, 5.72 ERA), who was Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2017, is going to Texas with right-handers Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner.
-
NBC Sports EDGE
Rise of Parity; Fall of Hamlin and Harvick
NASCAR is a zero sum game. If not for the disappointing seasons for Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, there would be far fewer unique winners in 2021. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
-
Country Living
How Many of These “Jeopardy!” Clues Can You Answer?
Almost everyone can remember a time when they anxiously watched a “Final Jeopardy!” round and rooted for the returning champion to take home their reward money. Art Fleming kicked off the show as the host in 1964, but Alex Trebek took over hosting duty in 1984 (when the program was picked up by CBS from NBC) and held the job until his death in 2020.
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
ESPN finds itself in a potential college football legal mess
College football has become a very big business. ESPN has become a very big part of that very big business. And in the opinion of one of the big conferences that carries “Big” in its name but is currently a little less big, ESPN has stepped into a big pile of something foul and smelly. [more]