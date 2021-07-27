Home Business Texas Gov. Abbott orders state National Guard to help federal agents arrest people at the border
Business

Texas Gov. Abbott orders state National Guard to help federal agents arrest people at the border

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
texas-gov.-abbott-orders-state-national-guard-to-help-federal-agents-arrest-people-at-the-border

Texas Governor Greg Abbot points at the camera with a stern expression.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Article X of the state budget, effectively defunding the entire legislature. Eric Gay/AP

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the adjutant general of the Texas National Guard on Tuesday requesting the help at the US border.

  • He said he wants his state’s National Guard to help federal agents arrest people at the border between Texas and Mexico.

  • He said people crossing the border pose “an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for certain counties and agencies in the State of Texas.”

  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked his state’s National Guard to help federal agents arrest people at the border between Texas and Mexico.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to Major Gen. Tracey Norris, current adjutant general of the Texas National Guard, Abbott said people crossing the border pose “an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for certain counties and agencies in the State of Texas.”

“To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed – in addition to the troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there – and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law,” he said.

The move is Abbott’s latest effort against what he has declared a crisis at the US-Mexico border.

In June Abbott announced plans to continue former President Donald Trump’s border wall and called on other governors to deploy law enforcement to the border.

Read the original article on Business Insider

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Former analyst who leaked sensitive drone details sentenced...

Stefanik Claims Pelosi ‘Bears Responsibility’ for the Capitol...

Cryptocurrencies can be a tool for building personal...

Gravitas: World’s most expensive French fries – WION

Why APi Group Made $3.1B Deal for Carrier’s...

What I’ve learned after 5 years of buying...

Methodology: State of the News Media | Pew...

Google, Apple and Microsoft tipped to report record-breaking...

Monte Carlo’s Barr Moses will join us at...

African startups join global funding boom as fintech...

Leave a Reply