texas-gov.-abbott-orders-state-national-guard-to-help-federal-agents-arrest-people-at-the-border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the adjutant general of the Texas National Guard on Tuesday requesting the help at the US border.

He said he wants his state’s National Guard to help federal agents arrest people at the border between Texas and Mexico.

He said people crossing the border pose “an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for certain counties and agencies in the State of Texas.”

The move is Abbott’s latest effort against what he has declared a crisis at the US-Mexico border.

In June Abbott announced plans to continue former President Donald Trump’s border wall and called on other governors to deploy law enforcement to the border.

