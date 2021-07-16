Texas Gov. Abbott calls out Biden for ‘lying’ about border: ‘Zero credibility in the White House’ – Fox News

As the U.S. is set to remove pandemic-era travel restrictions, Texas Governor Greg Abbott noted the severe impact the policy decision will have on the situation at the border.

The border crisis has continued to escalate, with Border Patrol reporting arrests of MS-13 gang members and massive drug seizures.

Governor Abbott said lifting travel restrictions will lead to a “total disaster” at the border.

“It’s going to be a health care disaster as well as a humanitarian disaster,” he said.

Abbott told host Bill Hemmer on “America’s Newsroom” that Biden’s policies are sending a negative message to the country.

“It underscores one very important point that your audience as well as all Americans need to understand and that is President Biden doesn’t really care about the people in Texas or the citizens of the United States of America. President Biden is catering to people who are coming from the 150 countries across the globe. He cares more about people who are outside America than those who are inside America,” said Abbott.

Abbott also called out the administration for claiming that the border is closed while Texas reports record-breaking migrant apprehensions.

“He’s completely wrong and lying to America. And what they are saying about the border – there is zero credibility in the White House because they are destroying America.”

“One of the fundamental responsibilities of the president of our country is to protect our sovereignty. And Biden has now abandoned his responsibility to protect the sovereignty of the United States of America,” he added.

Because the Biden administration halted construction of the border wall, Governor Abbott is raising the funds without help from the federal government.

Abbott said the state is also contributing to the construction and is optimistic about the project.

“We already have a lot of proposals showing that we will be able to build a wall faster and cheaper than what was done under the Trump administration.”