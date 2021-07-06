Texas church’s summer camp ends with 125 kids testing positive for COVID-19 – USA TODAY

More than a hundred students and adults tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a Texas church’s summer camp last month.

Clear Creek Community Church, of League City, Texas, issued a statement on Facebook Saturday confirming the news of more than 125 attendees receiving the positive test results. Hundreds more at the camp were exposed to the virus.

The health district was notified of the first positive COVID-19 case tied to the camp on June 27, according to the Galveston County Health District statement.

The health district confirmed the youth group did not leave the campground during their stay and did not have contact with counselors from their church. No other campers were on site.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, and we have to take precautions,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority. “If you’re old enough to get vaccinated and haven’t, now is the time. These vaccines are safe and offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community.”

The health district urged anyone who attended the church camp and begins to feel sick or is in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive to get tested and quarantine at home while waiting for test results.

In response to the outbreak, the Clear Creek Community Church canceled it’s weekly services until July 11.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols. We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus. Please pray for a speedy and complete recovery for all of those affected,” the church statement read.

