Texas and Oklahoma to SEC? Live news updates as Big 12 powers kick start conference realignment – CBSSports.com

As if College Football Playoff expansion and name, image and likeness rights were not enough to shake up the sport, another round of conference realignment appears to be on the horizon. Texas and Oklahoma intend to announce their decision to leave the Big 12 in favor of a move to the SEC within the next “24-28 hours,” sources tell CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.

Citing “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation,” the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman was first to report on Wednesday that the SEC could announce the additions of the Longhorns and Sooners “within a couple of weeks.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, along with officials from Texas and Oklahoma, have all refused to comment on the initial reports, but there have been no outward denials. Smoke is only growing exponentially with each passing hour. This despite resistance from some tangential parties, namely Texas A&M (not wanting another Lone Star State team in the SEC) and Oklahoma State (not wanting to be left alone in the Big 12).

The additions of Texas and Oklahoma would make the SEC the first 16-team superconference while simultaneously adding massive brand power to a league already seen as the best in college sports. Whether these programs leave now or leave for the SEC specifically, their departure from the Big 12 appears inevitable. CBS Sports will continue covering this developing story with live updates below.