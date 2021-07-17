texas-a&m-university-commerce-hires-new-men’s-golf-coach

Jul. 17—COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the hiring of Ryan Hand as head men’s golf coach, effective Aug. 1.

With Hand’s hiring, the men’s and women’s golf programs at A&M-Commerce will have different head coaches for the first time since the women’s program was inaugurated in the 1996-97 season. In 2020-21, the Lion men won their first-ever Division II regional championship and advanced to the Division II national tournament for the first time in program history. At nationals, the Lions placed fifth after advancing to the match play quarterfinals.

“Coming off an historic season for our men’s golf program, the level of interest in our head coach position was exceptional,” said A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray. “In a deep and talented pool of candidates, Ryan Hand not only matched the specific qualities for our new leader of Lion men’s golf, he exceeded them. His golf acumen is exceeded only by his desire to help our young men excel in all facets of life. It is a distinct privilege to welcome he and Katie to our Best in Class Lion family.”

Hand comes to Commerce after three seasons as assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Barry University, an NCAA Division II institution in Miami Shores, Fla.

“I am very excited to be joining the A&M-Commerce athletics department,” Hand said. “I want to thank Tim McMurray for this amazing opportunity to lead this program. My goal is to establish a winning culture and help guide our student-athletes to success on the course and in the classroom. My wife Katie and I can’t wait to get to Commerce and get this season going. Go Lions!”

“I met Ryan a few years ago at our coaches convention and ever since, I’ve been impressed with his insatiable desire to get better as a coach and a person,” said Baylor head men’s golf coach Mike McGraw. “He wants to become a great head coach, and it’s awesome that his first opportunity is here in the state of Texas. He’s a man of high character and I think he’ll do great things at A&M-Commerce.”

In 2020-21, the Barry men finished the year ranked ninth in Division II in the Golfstat rankings, while the women were ranked 11th. The Buc men had a second-team all-American and two honorable mention all-Americans, while the women had one first-team all-American. In a truncated season, both teams qualified for their respective NCAA regional tournaments.